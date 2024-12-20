Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Bajaj Auto is all set to unveil the latest iteration of its electric scooter, the Chetak today, which has been on sale in India since 2020. With the new version, the scooter is expected to receive a range of upgrades with regards to the battery, alongside the addition of a few new features. The scooter will also feature a few cosmetic updates to keep it up-to-date. Furthermore, Bajaj is also expected to simplify the variant lineup of the scooter.

The Bajaj Chetak is expected to retain the same basic design of the outgoing model with retro-looking body panels and the round headlamp. However, expect a few subtle changes in the new e-scooter. Furthermore, reports suggest that the new Chetak will have a repositioned battery pack, which will now be fitted under the floorboard, freeing up space underneath the seat for more storage. This was one of the limitations of the outgoing model.

The scooter is also expected to have an upgraded battery with cells from a new supplier. The new cells will likely be more efficient and energy-dense, pushing the scooter’s overall range. For reference, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition has a claimed range of 136 km.



