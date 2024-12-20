Login
New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new Chetak is expected to feature an upgraded battery, cosmetic tweaks, and a simplified variant lineup
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Bajaj Auto is all set to unveil the latest iteration of its electric scooter, the Chetak today, which has been on sale in India since 2020. With the new version, the scooter is expected to receive a range of upgrades with regards to the battery, alongside the addition of a few new features. The scooter will also feature a few cosmetic updates to keep it up-to-date. Furthermore, Bajaj is also expected to simplify the variant lineup of the scooter. 

     

    Also ReadNew Bajaj Chetak Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
     

    Bajaj Chetak Special edition 1 1

    The Bajaj Chetak is expected to retain the same basic design of the outgoing model with retro-looking body panels and the round headlamp. However, expect a few subtle changes in the new e-scooter. Furthermore, reports suggest that the new Chetak will have a repositioned battery pack, which will now be fitted under the floorboard, freeing up space underneath the seat for more storage. This was one of the limitations of the outgoing model.

     

    Also ReadBajaj Says 'No Fire Or Thermal Runaway' in Viral Chetak E-Scooter Video
     

    The scooter is also expected to have an upgraded battery with cells from a new supplier. The new cells will likely be more efficient and energy-dense, pushing the scooter’s overall range. For reference, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition has a claimed range of 136 km. 


     

    10:45 AM
    Dec 20, 2024

    The new Chetak is expected to feature an upgraded battery pack.

    Bajaj Chetak 3202 2
    11:15 AM
    Dec 20, 2024

    The battery of the new Chetak is expected to be positioned under the floorboard, freeing up space under the seat.

    Bajaj Chetak Special edition 1 1

     

     

    11:35 AM
    Dec 20, 2024

    The launch event of the Chetak has begun.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 34 23 2285d318
    11:45 AM
    Dec 20, 2024

    The Bajaj Chetak has a market share of over 26 per cent in the Indian market.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 45 34 81b48ce2
    11:49 AM
    Dec 20, 2024

    Here it is! This is the product that Bajaj Auto will launch in some time now.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 50 40 adf0f9c8
    11:53 AM
    Dec 20, 2024

    Here are some features of the Chetak 35.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 53 38 25402fd2
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 53 39 1411a49c
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 53 39 db75ba2c
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 53 39 e984ae84
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 53 40 919cda0c
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 53 40 abcd8603
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 53 40 e28ed87e
    11:56 AM
    Dec 20, 2024

    Bajaj has showcased the electric scooter on stage.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 57 12 77b08160
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 11 57 12 b6b48927
    12:00 PM
    Dec 20, 2024

    Here are the features of the touchscreen TFT display of the Chetak.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 02 22 a2ae5681
    12:01 PM
    Dec 20, 2024

    The Chetak now benefits from a new seat, longer by 80 mm, and more under seat storage with a volume of 35 litres.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 04 13 f0e66b31
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 05 04 3d51f438
    12:04 PM
    Dec 20, 2024

    This version of the Chetak comes with a 950-watt onboard charger that can charge the scooter from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 07 30 25a23d98
    12:08 PM
    Dec 20, 2024

    Bajaj says that the new Chetak has greater knee and leg room.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 11 42 a5f28383
    12:10 PM
    Dec 20, 2024

    The Chetak 35 Series gets a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack that is floorboard-mounted. Claimed range is 153 km.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 26 57 9771873c
    12:13 PM
    Dec 20, 2024

    The 35 series will be offered in three variants in total. The 3501 will be the top-spec model.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 14 15 df6c7a64
    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 14 15 9bf59bd6
    12:15 PM
    Dec 20, 2024

    Here are the prices of the Chetak 3501 and the Chetak 3502. Bajaj is yet to announce the price of the Chetak 3503.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 20 at 12 16 40 daf926de
    12:50 PM
    Dec 20, 2024

    For more details about the electric scooter. Head to our launch copy.

     

    New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.20 Lakh

    # Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# Bajaj Chetak electric scooter# New Bajaj Cheta Launch# New Bajaj Chetak Launch# electric two-wheelers# electric vehicles
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Research More on Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak
    8.1

    Bajaj Chetak

    Starts at ₹ 1.15 - 1.47 Lakh

    Check On-Road Price
    View Chetak Specifications
    View Chetak Features

    Popular Bajaj Models

