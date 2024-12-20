New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Bajaj Auto is all set to unveil the latest iteration of its electric scooter, the Chetak today, which has been on sale in India since 2020. With the new version, the scooter is expected to receive a range of upgrades with regards to the battery, alongside the addition of a few new features. The scooter will also feature a few cosmetic updates to keep it up-to-date. Furthermore, Bajaj is also expected to simplify the variant lineup of the scooter.
Also Read: New Bajaj Chetak Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
The Bajaj Chetak is expected to retain the same basic design of the outgoing model with retro-looking body panels and the round headlamp. However, expect a few subtle changes in the new e-scooter. Furthermore, reports suggest that the new Chetak will have a repositioned battery pack, which will now be fitted under the floorboard, freeing up space underneath the seat for more storage. This was one of the limitations of the outgoing model.
Also Read: Bajaj Says 'No Fire Or Thermal Runaway' in Viral Chetak E-Scooter Video
The scooter is also expected to have an upgraded battery with cells from a new supplier. The new cells will likely be more efficient and energy-dense, pushing the scooter’s overall range. For reference, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition has a claimed range of 136 km.
The new Chetak is expected to feature an upgraded battery pack.
The battery of the new Chetak is expected to be positioned under the floorboard, freeing up space under the seat.
The launch event of the Chetak has begun.
The Bajaj Chetak has a market share of over 26 per cent in the Indian market.
Here it is! This is the product that Bajaj Auto will launch in some time now.
Here are some features of the Chetak 35.
Bajaj has showcased the electric scooter on stage.
Here are the features of the touchscreen TFT display of the Chetak.
The Chetak now benefits from a new seat, longer by 80 mm, and more under seat storage with a volume of 35 litres.
This version of the Chetak comes with a 950-watt onboard charger that can charge the scooter from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours.
Bajaj says that the new Chetak has greater knee and leg room.
The Chetak 35 Series gets a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack that is floorboard-mounted. Claimed range is 153 km.
The 35 series will be offered in three variants in total. The 3501 will be the top-spec model.
Here are the prices of the Chetak 3501 and the Chetak 3502. Bajaj is yet to announce the price of the Chetak 3503.
For more details about the electric scooter. Head to our launch copy.
New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.20 Lakh
