Bajaj Says 'No Fire Or Thermal Runaway' in Viral Chetak E-Scooter Video
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 10, 2024
Highlights
- Bajaj Auto issues a statement on the Chetak smoke incident
- No injuries were reported from the occurrence
- Apparently, the incident occurred due to a plastic component
On December 5, an incident involving a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Aurangabad, drawing public attention after videos and images of the vehicle emitting smoke circulated on social media. Bajaj Auto addressed the situation, with their local dealer moving the scooter to a service centre for a detailed investigation.
Now, Bajaj Auto has issued a statement based on the preliminary findings of the incident. According to the automaker, the source of the smoke was a plastic component, not the scooter’s battery or motor, ruling out a fire or thermal runaway. Bajaj Auto states that the materials used in the battery pack are of high quality and ensure the vehicle’s safety even during such an event.
Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000
Bajaj Auto is conducting an in-depth investigation to identify the root cause of this incident and address any potential concerns. With over 3,00,000 Bajaj Chetak electric scooters sold in India, the company encourages customers to use its network of 3,800 authorised service centres and on-road service points nationwide.
The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was launched in India in 2020. The scooter has been performing quite well for the brand. Moreover, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch a new Chetak model in India on December 20.
