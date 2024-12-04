Bajaj Freedom 125 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000

Bajaj India has revised prices for its first-ever CNG motorcycle, the Freedom 125. Originally launched in July 2024 at a starting price of Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), prices of the motorcycle have been reduced by up to Rs 10,000 within the first six months of launch. The Freedom 125 is now priced from Rs 89,997 (ex-showroom, Delhi) though the price of the top variant is virtually unchanged at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated pricing is as follows:



Variant New Price Old Price Difference Drum Rs 89,997 Rs 94,995 Rs 4,998 Drum LED Rs 95,002 Rs 1,04,998 Rs 9,996 Disc LED Rs 1,09,997 Rs 1,09,997 —

As per reports, Bajaj has dispatched over 80,000 units of the Freedom 125 to dealers since the bike’s launch. However, as per VAHAN data only 34,000 units have been sold so far suggesting that considerable stocks could still be with dealers. The downward price revision could be a move to help clear dealer inventories ahead of the new year though there is no official communication from Bajaj.



The Freedom 125 remains the only motorcycle of its type in the Indian market offered with a bi-fuel petrol-CNG powertrain. The USP for the motorcycle is its promised lower running costs compared to traditional petrol-powered commuter motorcycles with CNG long having been a more pocket friendly fuel option.



To that end, the motorcycle is equipped with a 2 kg CNG tank in addition to a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank giving the motorcycle a combined range of up to 330 km. The bike is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine, delivering a peak power output of 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque with power sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. The bike features a unified refuelling flap for both petrol and CNG, with a switch on the left handlebar allowing riders to toggle between the two fuel options.

