CNG Vs Petrol: Bajaj Freedom 125 Vs Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 Comparison Review

Photography: Arvind Salhan

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, supposed to be a game changer in the commuter segment of the world’s largest motorcycle market. The problem with accepting a product or technology which is expected to be path-breaking is the acceptance of change that comes with it. Will the Freedom 125 with its apparent running cost advantage in CNG be able to unseat the most popular motorcycle (and two-wheeler) in the country – the petrol-powered Hero Splendor? That’s the question we had in mind, when we got these two motorcycles together for a sparring session.

CNG or Petrol? The new Bajaj Freedom 125 tries to appeal to the commuter class with its CNG power. Will it be able to shake the Hero Splendor, the crowd favourite?

Introduction

The Hero Splendor needs no introduction. It continues to be India’s, and world’s best-selling motorcycle. In 2023 alone, the Hero Splendor sold over 25 lakh units (over 2.5 million), and is considered one of the best 100 cc motorcycles on sale! Yes, it still has the same dimensions and unmistakable silhouette, but people still seem to love it, people still buy it, a lot, primarily because it’s created a powerhouse brand for itself, and established a name for itself as a fuel-efficient, reliable, no-nonsense motorcycle.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises to be a frugal commuter motorcycle, which will likely appeal to many.

With the Freedom 125, Bajaj hopes to transform the way commuter motorcycles are looked at, hoping to revolutionise the segment by offering a motorcycle with an alternative fuel that’s not just cost-efficient and clean, but also promises very good range. There are a few challenges though, in terms of CNG availability, as well as with the Freedom 125 to make it universally appealing.

Will the Hero Splendor face the heat from the CNG-powered Bajaj Freedom 125?

So, this comparison isn’t quite an apples-to-apples comparison, because CNG will give you more value, at least, at face value. The question we’re trying to answer is, which is the bike you should choose, and what fuel, CNG or petrol, if you were to buy a commuter motorcycle today. Commuting is all about running costs, but also about comfort, ergonomics, ride quality and more, and those are also some questions we had in mind.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 strikes a unique pose with its interesting design and stance.

Design & Features

The Bajaj Freedom 125 definitely is one of its kind. One look at the Bajaj Freedom and you will not be left with any doubt that this is the new CNG motorcycle. It looks completely different from anything else that you see on the street. It has an interesting design, with a tall stance which is unlike any other commuter motorcycle, and that makes it stand out.

Freedom 125's negative LCD console is well-equipped for this segment of motorcycles.

To my mind, it’s quite a good-looking motorcycle – quirky yes, but with its distinct own personality that certainly grabs attention.

The exposed trellis frame, as well as the mono-linked rear suspension gives the Freedom a premium touch. And the unique looking headlight, the flat, and long supermoto style seat (quite long at about 785 mm) and that tall stance makes it instantly recognisable.

The 825 mm saddle height of the Freedom 125 may not be to everyone's preference.

The tall seat height of 825 mm may not be to everyone’s liking, as well as the somewhat quirky design. And the Freedom is the heavier motorcycle in this comparison, tipping the scales with its 147.8 kg kerb weight. The instrument console is an inverted digital display with good visibility, and along with two trip meters and a gear position indicator, it also gets Bluetooth-connectivity in the top-spec variant with disc brake and LED headlight.

There's no mistaking the ubiquitous stance and silhouette of the Hero Splendor, even with the new Splendor Xtec 2.0 variant.

In comparison, the Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 still has a tried and tested design which just doesn’t seem to age, at least in the minds of consumers. With its 112 kg kerb weight, it’s also the lighter motorcycle, with a lower 785 mm seat height which most will find easy, accessible and friendly. One look, and you will not be mistaken that this is the Hero Splendor. The design, the silhouette, the stance, it has remained more or less unchanged over many decades and continues to remain so.

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets some feature updates, including a LED headlight and dual-tone colours.

Our test bike, the new Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0, has a few cosmetic and feature updates, including new dual-tone colour options, a LED headlight and other minor updates, including a “pass” light switch, and hazard lights. The Splendor also gets a LCD instrument console, but it doesn’t look as premium as the Freedom 125’s and doesn’t get as many features as well. Overall, the minor changes to the Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 don’t really make much of a transformation to the overall design. It’s a motorcycle whose appeal just doesn’t seem to fade. Even today, the Splendor contributes more than 50 per cent of Hero MotoCorp’s overall sales.

Both the Bajaj Freedom 125 and the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 are designed to offer the customer value, and low running costs.

Both bikes are designed to offer value, and low running costs for users. And to that end, both offer very good value. The Splendor is extremely frugal and fuel efficient, but the Freedom isn’t far behind, offering a definite cost advantage on CNG. On the street though, it’s the Bajaj Freedom 125 which looks fresh, has more presence, and looks more substantial. The Freedom 125 may be the taller bike, but it’s also more comfortable, and gives a sense of being more robust and solid than the Splendor. And when you head out to fill up CNG, it instantly grabs attention, and everyone already seems to know about the first CNG-powered motorcycle in the world!

The Bajaj Freedom 125 has a smooth and refined engine, and what stands out is the upright riding stance, and commanding riding position.

Performance & Ride

The Freedom 125 has got a smooth and refined 125 cc single-cylinder engine, designed and developed specifically for it, to run on CNG and on petrol. The sloper-type engine makes just 9.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm, so output is modest. Overall, the engine is smooth, unless you’re in a terrible hurry to get anywhere quick, the gear shifts slick and precise, and from the engine to the clutch and gearbox, everything is quite refined. In fact, overall refinement levels of the Freedom 125 are quite impressive.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is an all-round impressive commuter motorcycle.

Switching between CNG and petrol, there’s a slight difference in performance, especially when you’re climbing flyovers or climbing gradients. While using CNG, you will feel the power tapering off a bit, when you have gradients to climb. Performance levels are modest as well, and you can keep up with traffic within the city all the time, and for that occasional highway jaunt, you can cruise as well. Yes, there are vibes from the small engine, but only when you try and extract maximum performance from it, not when you’re covering the kilometres even at a brisk pace.

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is an easygoing commuter bike, but vibrations from the engine kick in beyond 60 kmph, which aren't very welcoming.

The Splendor is nice and easygoing, as long as you’re going easy with it – 40,45 or 50 kmph. But if you’re in a hurry, anything above that, the vibrations kick in. And overall, the riding position; although the seat height is low, if you’re riding for long hours, the Splendor feels cramped and will tire you out over a couple of hours of riding. And even though the Splendor’s suspension is plush, when you encounter some potholes and broken tarmac, it doesn’t feel as planted and steady. The Freedom 125 though, doesn’t have those shortcomings.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 offers what makes it feels almost unshakeable, even when taking on broken tarmac.

The Freedom, although the suspension is on the firmer side, feels solid and steady, because you can take on those potholes, even at a brisk enough pace without really thinking too much. It feels unshakeable and scores over the Splendor. So, in terms of overall engine feel, gearbox, ergonomics, ride quality, suspension, handling, it is the Freedom, which offers a better overall ride experience.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 returned 85 km per kg of CNG, and we weren't even riding it easy!

Fuel Economy & Range

In our tests, the Freedom 125 returned around 85 km per kg of CNG, translating to running costs of ₹ 1 per kilometre in Gurugram. Overall range, if you include the CNG and the two-litre petrol tank, the Freedom 125 will give you roughly about 260-270 km range on a tankful of CNG, in addition to 2 litres of petrol. But CNG is limited, and looking at the queues, right now everybody makes way for the motorcycle, but going forward who knows how long you may have to queue up at the CNG filling station to fill up those 2 kg of CNG.

CNG Petrol Fuel Consumption 85 km per kg of CNG 65 kmpl Running Costs (Gurugram, Haryana) ₹ 1 per kilometre ₹1.5 per kilometre

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 returned 65 kmpl in our tests.

The Splendor returned 65 kmpl, but petrol also costs more, at Rs. 95 per litre, translating to running costs of ₹ 1.5 per kilometre. With one tankful of petrol, the Hero Splendor will give you about 600-650 km range, so you will end up making less trips to the fuel pump, so there’s more convenience there. The Freedom 125 will also need more frequent trips to refill, compared to the Splendor, which has more range.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 Estimated Maximum Range 185 –195 km 600-650 km

Prices & Value

On top of that, there’s quite a price difference between the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 and the Bajaj Freedom 125. Prices for the Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 begin at ₹ 82,911 (Ex-showroom), while prices for the Bajaj Freedom 125 range from ₹ 94,995, going up to ₹ 1,09,997 (Ex-showroom). To make the calculations even, and to break even with the higher purchase price of the Freedom 125, you will need to ride around 40,000 km to get the cost benefits of CNG.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 Price (Ex-showroom) ₹ 94,995 - 1,09,997 ₹ 82,911

So, it’s both ways really, right now. CNG, if you’re willing to queue up at the fuel stations, you get more mileage, yes, but you have to shell out more for the outright purchase of the CNG motorcycle. The Splendor, for whatever it’s worth; it may be too common, it may be everywhere, but it still makes for a solid case, which you can’t ignore in terms of value.

Verdict

The primary essence of a commuter motorcycle though is economy, and eventually it boils down to running costs, and value for the customer. Even with what seems to be an apparent advantage with the cost of CNG, outright purchase cost of the motorcycle also needs to be kept in mind, as well as the easy availability of petrol. All said and done, in terms of pure value, it’s the Hero Splendor which still seems to have an edge in this comparison.

