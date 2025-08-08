Citroen Basalt AT 5000 km Long-Term Review: Business Not As Usual

Launched last year, the Citroen Basalt opened up the coupe-SUV niche in India's mass car segment. Frankly, it has got a lukewarm response, something that didn’t entirely surprise us but left us disappointed given the vehicle’s inherent strengths. Of course, customer is king, and we got questions from our readers on why the Basalt needs their attention. Well, here are the most common ownership questions answered over an elaborate two-month test.

How’s the performance?

The Basalt’s 1.2-litre, three-pot turbo petrol is a reliable little unit. It revs easy but sounds coarse. This gives the perception that the cabin isn’t insulated well. But make no mistake, there is enough power to help this C-segment SUV sprint easily.



In daily urban use where traffic is slower, the gearbox feels a tad lazy to begin with. But that’s how most torque convertor-type automatics go. Once you are past the first-to-second gear transition, the speed built up feels adequate. The engine feels meatier past 1500rpm. That’s when the turbo kicks in. In crawling traffic, though, it tends to show less finesse than it does at higher speeds.

How’s the handling?

The Basalt is an absolute joy to drive once you find an empty stretch of road, or whenever you take it on those inter-city journeys. The well-damped suspension gives it the poise and elegance of a proper sedan despite its higher centre of gravity. The well-weighed steering wheel with its ample feedback gives you massive control. It’s almost like you are dancing as a pair – it’s effortless. If I must nitpick, then the only grouse is the amount of wind and road noise that high-speed driving results in, that seeps into the cabin, robbing you of a more serene drive.

How’s the comfort?

The air conditioning is one of its strong points. Despite its European parentage, this Citroen mimics the cooling power we usually associate with Indian brands. The rear AC vents are adequate for the toughest of Indian afternoons sans blower controls. Not having a panoramic sunroof helps this cause too.

The seats are both comfortable and supportive. On our test car – which was the top trim – the upholstery is a mix of faux leather and fabric. Looks neat. The near white colour requires a bit more care to avoid soiling. But the upside is that the cabin looks bright, airy and spacious. I missed power controls for the driver's seat. Seat ventilation wasn’t a big miss for me, given the powerful AC, but since most cars in this segment have them, it looks like a bit of a miss.

Tall passengers don’t need to worry about headroom at the rear. The smart under-thigh support adjusters – not seen on any competition car – ensure added comfort for those with long legs.

How’s the connectivity?

No, the Basalt doesn’t get ADAS or any of the connected car features associated with many of its rivals. There is a Citroen app, though, which customers can use to track service-related issues. Smartphone integration, however, is seamless. This top spec comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functions.

The touchscreen has a pleasing interface and was reliable during the time the car was with us. There was no instance of it hanging. However, some functions were limited – such as you can’t pinch and zoom Google Maps on CarPlay, something you can do on other cars. The instrument cluster is tiny and looks a bit old-school, but it passes all relevant information to the driver.

What’s missing?

I missed a few things during its time with us. Given the segment, the Basalt has no keyless entry. There is a remote key, though to unlock/lock the car. Once inside the lack of a start/stop button also hints at the intent of providing the bare minimum to keep costs in check. The third thing I missed a lot in this automatic was cruise control. Given that we now have many stretches of roads with speed limits, it would be handy to ensure you don’t overstep on the accelerator. Also, the fact that this car is so perfect for long journeys, this function would have helped even more on long highways.

How’s the fuel efficiency?

During the few months the Basalt was with us, the worst it returned was around 9 kmpl in the city, and the best was around 16 kmpl on the highway. The car comes with a 40-litre fuel tank, which affords it a range of 400-450km of mixed use. The fuel gauge on our test car, however, wasn’t accurate when the level dropped below a quarter tank. The distance to empty was quite erratic and, at times, resulted in false alarms and anxious moments.

How’s the road presence?

The Citroen Basalt is quite a looker. Personally, the design doesn’t look forced. The silhouette looks slippery, almost like a sedan. And the appreciation can be seen in the second glances of many road users. A brighter colour would probably have made it stand out more. The 16-inch wheels don’t look undersized, but maybe bigger wheels could add another level of charm.

What’s the verdict?

Despite it adopting an unconventional coupe bodystyle, the Basalt ticked all the practical boxes of a proper SUV. Good ground clearance, comfortable view all around with enough visibility, space for five passengers and loads of luggage space. It is a great family car in that sense. To sum it up, the Basalt was a happy association. It comes at a great price, of course, managed by some cost-cutting on features, but offers a superlative drive and ride. The latter two have been the basics of motoring, enough to want you to get behind the wheel.

Additionally, the Basalt is extremely practical. Citroen may not be a common sight on our roads yet, which could be a drawback for those wanting peer affirmation on the brand, but the Basalt is one of the best examples of what the French car maker has been all about for more than a century.