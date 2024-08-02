Login
Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debuts: Dimensions, Features, Engine Options Detailed

Fourth product from Citroen's C-Cubed programme is equipped with six airbags; will be offered with two petrol engine options.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Production-spec Basalt rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.
  • To be available with two petrol engine options.
  • Launch expected in the coming weeks; to take on the Tata Curvv.

Citroen India has pulled the wraps off the production-spec Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV ahead of its launch. The Basalt was previewed as a close-to-production concept in March this year, and the production model remains largely unchanged on the outside. The Basalt will enter India’s fiercely competitive compact SUV market, but its arrival is timed to coincide with that of the Tata Curvv, which will be launched on August 7.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More

 

citroen basalt unveiled carandbike 1

The Basalt is the fourth model to result from Citroen's C-Cubed programme.

 

Citroen Basalt: Design and dimensions

 

The Basalt’s design and styling are almost exactly the same as seen on the concept. The only visible difference is the production model rides on smaller, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels than the concept, shod in different tyres, which aren’t as chunky as those on the concept. Another subtle change is with the body cladding – glossy on the concept, the cladding for the production model bears a matte finish.

 

citroen basalt side view carandbike 1

The Basalt's wheelbase measures in at 2,651 mm.

 

Visibly related to the C3 Aircross with which it also shares its underpinnings, the Basalt has a sloping roofline that flows into a high deck lid with an inbuilt spoiler lip. The tail-lights, styled to look like LED units, actually feature conventional light bulbs. In terms of colour options, Citroen will offer five single-tone choices – Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Garnet Red and Cosmo Blue. Of these, white and red will also be available with a black roof.

 

Also Read: Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024

 

citroen basalt rear view carandbike 1

Basalt's tail-lights styled to look like LEDs, but employ conventional bulbs.

 

The Basalt’s wheelbase measures in at 2,651 mm, which makes it 20 mm shorter than the C3 Aircross’ wheelbase. Ground clearance is rated at 180 mm.

 

citroen basalt interior carandbike 1

Dual-tone interior bears traces of other C3 models.

 

Citroen Basalt: Interior and features

 

The interior of the production Basalt borrows elements from the C3 Aircross, such as its dashboard design, layout and the 10.25-inch central touchscreen. However, it is also equipped with a 7.0-inch full digital instruments display, and has adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats. As for boot space, Citroen says the Basalt has 470 litres of room.

 

citroen basalt rear seat carandbike 1

Rear seat features adjustable under-thigh cushions; note rear AC vents.

 

Features inside the Basalt include a 15-watt wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech. Interestingly, the Basalt misses out on a panoramic sunroof, something that will be offered with the Curvv.

 

citroen basalt boot space carandbike 2

Boot space is rated at 470 litres.

 

Citroen Basalt: Powertrains and fuel efficiency

 

The Basalt will be available with two engines. The first one is the naturally-aspirated, 1.2-litre petrol producing 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque that was first introduced with the C3 hatchback, which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

 

citroen basalt digital instruments display

Basalt is equipped with a 7.0-inch full digital instruments display.

 

The Basalt will also be available with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. While power output remains the same with either gearbox (108 bhp), torque is 195 Nm in the manual version, and 210 Nm in the automatic version. 

 

ARAI-certified fuel efficiency is rated at 18 kmpl for the naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre version, 19.5 kmpl for the turbo-petrol manual, and 18.7 kmpl for the turbo-petrol automatic.

 

Citroen Basalt: Launch and expected pricing

 

When it is launched in the coming weeks, the Basalt is expected to sport a competitive price tag, as it is not quite as feature-rich as its main rival, the Curvv.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

