Citroen C3, Aircross, Basalt Dark Edition Variants Teased

The Dark Edition variants will sport a black theme and come with a few cosmetic tweaks over the standard models
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • All models sport a black shade.
  • The launch date of the vehicles have not yet been specified.
  • Interior to get black upholstery and red stitching.

Citroen has teased the upcoming Dark Edition variants of the C3, Aircross and Basalt. Essentially, a range of special edition models, these variants will retain the same basic design and mechanical underpinnings while sporting a black theme overall. However, it remains to be seen if the models will come with any additional features over the standard variants. Citroen has yet to specify when the variants will go on sale, although we expect it to happen quite soon. 

 

Also ReadCitroen Basalt Dark Edition Teased Ahead Of India Launch
 

undefined

As its name suggests, the variants will be painted in a shade of black and appear to come with black inserts on the front bumpers. However, aside from this, the models will retain the same styling throughout, down to the design of the alloy wheels. The interior of the Dark Edition models will get a black finish and upholstery with red stitching across the dashboard and seats. The interior layouts, however, remain the same.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Citroen Basalt Is Compact SUV Of The Year
 Citroen C3 C3 Aircross Basalt Dark Edition Variants Teased 1

The interior of the Dark Edition models will get a black finish and upholstery with red stitching

 

Citroen has yet to confirm which engine options will be offered on these variants. The standard C3, Aircross and Basalt are either powered by a 1.2-litre engine developing 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a turbocharged engine with the same cubic capacity that churns out 108 bhp and up to 205 Nm. Transmission options for the vehicles include either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter.


 

# Citroen# Citroen Electric Car# Citroen C3# Citroen Basalt Dark Edition# Citroen Dark Editions# Aircross# Cars
