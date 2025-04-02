Citroen C3, Aircross, Basalt Dark Edition Variants Teased

Citroen has teased the upcoming Dark Edition variants of the C3, Aircross and Basalt. Essentially, a range of special edition models, these variants will retain the same basic design and mechanical underpinnings while sporting a black theme overall. However, it remains to be seen if the models will come with any additional features over the standard variants. Citroen has yet to specify when the variants will go on sale, although we expect it to happen quite soon.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Teased Ahead Of India Launch



As its name suggests, the variants will be painted in a shade of black and appear to come with black inserts on the front bumpers. However, aside from this, the models will retain the same styling throughout, down to the design of the alloy wheels. The interior of the Dark Edition models will get a black finish and upholstery with red stitching across the dashboard and seats. The interior layouts, however, remain the same.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Citroen Basalt Is Compact SUV Of The Year



The interior of the Dark Edition models will get a black finish and upholstery with red stitching

Citroen has yet to confirm which engine options will be offered on these variants. The standard C3, Aircross and Basalt are either powered by a 1.2-litre engine developing 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a turbocharged engine with the same cubic capacity that churns out 108 bhp and up to 205 Nm. Transmission options for the vehicles include either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter.



