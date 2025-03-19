Login
Citroen Basalt, Aircross SUV, C3 Hatchback Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh

The C3 hatchback and the e-C3 also attract benefits amounting up to Rs 1 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Basalt offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.70 lakh
  • Aircross attracts benefits of up Rs 1.75 lakh
  • C3 hatchback offered with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh

Citroen has some big discounts ongoing on its range of cars and SUVs for March 2025. The carmaker is offering benefits worth up to Rs 1.75 lakh on its locally manufactured range of cars including the new Basalt, the Aircross (formerly C3 Aircross) and the C3 and e-C3 hatchbacks.
 

Also read: Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Teased Ahead Of India Launch
 

Citroen Basalt - Benefits up to Rs 1.70 lakh

citroen basalt side view carandbike 1

Launched in India in 2024, the Basalt was Citroen's attempt to cash in on the popularity of coupe-SUVs. Sitting on the same platform as the C3 hatchback and Aircross, the Basalt shared many design elements inside and out with its siblings with its most notable difference being its coupe-inspired design. The Basalt also debuted several new features to the made-in-India Citroen range which over the past months have been made available on the remainder of the brand’s portfolio.
 

For March 2025, Citroen is offering notable discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1.70 lakh on the coupe-SUV. The highest discounts are being offered on unsold stocks carried over from the 2024 model year. Citroen additionally says that buyers can also get additional benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the Basalt via a scratchcard scheme at the time of purchase.
 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Citroen Basalt Is Compact SUV Of The Year
 

Citroen Aircross - Benefits up to Rs 1.75 lakh

Citroen C3 2024 2

The SUV sibling to the Basalt, the Aircross was Citroen's second made-for-India model after the C3 hatchback. Going up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Aircross was unique as it offered the option of three rows of seating depending on the model. Originally launched in India in 2023 as the C3 Aircross, the SUV received a notable upgrade last year adding in new features and a new engine option - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol. Its name was also shortened to just Aircross.
 

Also read: Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years
 

Here too buyers are being offered discounts and benefits ranging up to Rs 1.75 lakh along with the aforementioned scratchcard scheme. As with the Basalt, it’s the unsold stocks of older model year units that attract the highest benefits.

 

As with the Basalt, the Aircorss is offered in three trim levels with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options with the latter also offered with an automatic gearbox. The mid and top variants get the option of three rows of seating.
 

Citroen C3, e-C3 - Benefits up to Rs 1 Lakh

Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India Now Offered With Automatic Transmission Digital Instruments Cluster 1

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

 

The C3 marks the entry to Citoren’s range of cars in India with the e-C3 being the company’s first-ever EV for the market. The crossover-inspired hatchback was launched in India in 2022 with the e-C3 arriving in early 2023. The e-C3 was updated with a new top variant in early 2024 while the petrol C3 received an update later in the year adding in new features to select variants.
 

The internal combustion C3 is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh depending on the variant. Older model-year units attract the highest benefits. Its electric sibling meanwhile is being offered with a smaller discount of up to Rs 80,000.

 

Discounts are subject to change depending on the location and availability of stocks. Check with local dealerships for more accurate discounts.

