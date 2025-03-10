car&bike Awards 2025: Citroen Basalt Is Compact SUV Of The Year

The Citroen Basalt has won the all-important Compact SUV category at the annual car&bike awards 2025. The event was held in a glittering ceremony in New Delhi, where the Basalt upstaged the Tata Curvv to take home the title. Both the SUVs were launched at almost the same time in the middle of 2024 and offered a fresh perspective in the segment with their coupe style bodies,

Basalt became a contender for overall car of the year after winning the category

The Basalt is the fifth launch from the French carmaker India following the C5 Aircross, C3, eC3 and the Aircross, another SUV which is present in the same segment as the Basalt. The Coupe SUV was successful in impressing the jury both with its design as well as drivability owing to the peppy 1.2 litre turbo Petrol engine it runs on. Impressive ride quality was another positive attribute on the Basalt appreciated by the Jury.

The SUV has a 4-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP.

Another factor that worked in the SUVs favour was its price. It starts at an attractive Rs. 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom and even the top automatic trim in dual tone is priced at Rs. 14 lakh which makes it an appealing option in a crowded segment. In the market, apart from the Tata Curvv, the Basalt takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Hector.