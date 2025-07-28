HomeNews & Reviews
Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh: Reborn Icon Promises 100+ KM Range

Available in two variants, the Kinetic DX electric scooter goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather Rizta.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Kinetic targeting deliveries of 40,000 units of DX in the first year.
  • Two variants -- DX (Rs 1.11 lakh) and DX Plus (Rs 1.17 lakh).
  • IDC range estimated to be up to 116 km, real range likely to be lower.

Having resurrected one iconic nameplate last year, Kinetic Engineering Limited has revived yet another illustrious two-wheeler with the launch of the reborn Kinetic DX – this time, as an electric scooter. It is available in two variants – DX (Rs 1.11 lakh) and DX Plus (Rs 1.17 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). Despite being a reimagined model for 2025,the DX still pays homage to the much-loved Kinetic Honda of yesteryear with its design and styling. Kinetic has opened bookings for the scooter, and is targeting deliveries of at least 40,000 units in the first year of production.

 

kinetic dx carandbike 7

Digital cluster shaped to mimic the look of the original scooter's instruments.

 

The 8.8-inch digital cluster is one of the clearest nods to the original, shaped to mimic the look of the iconic petrol scooter's instrumentation. It also houses a speaker, which can be used to play music – just like on some of Ola Electric's scooters. The display also has the ability to flash a ‘Happy Birthday’ message for its owner in as many as 16 languages.

 

Two novel touches on the scooter include the ‘Easy Key’ – a numeric PIN-based vehicle start feature that integrates the keyboard into the dash – and ‘Easy Flip’ – pillion foot pegs that fold out at the press of a button. The scooter's left cube also houses a dedicated button to call Kinetic's service helpline, while the right cube has the iconic red starter switch, another cue borrowed from its petrol predecessor.

 

kinetic dx carandbike 8

The scooter has a 220 mm front disc brake.

 

The Kinetic DX has a 714 mm-long seat, 1,314 mm-long wheelbase, and a ground clearance of 165 mm. Seat height, meanwhile, is rated at 770 mm. It rides on 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod in 100/80-section tyres. It has an all-metal body, and LED lighting all around – including the illuminated Kinetic wordmark on the fly screen. Kinetic has even managed to carve out an impressive 37 litres of underseat storage, which it claims is sufficient to house a full-face helmet alongside a half-face helmet.

 

kinetic dx carandbike 6

Seat length is rated at 714 mm.

 

The scooter is equipped with a 2.6 kWh LFP battery pack sourced from Kinetic subsidiary Range X. Power comes from a BLDC hub motor that delivers a peak output of 4.8 kW (4.7 kW in the DX), which can propel the Kinetic DX Plus to a top speed of 90 kmph (80 kmph for DX). 

 

A total of three ride modes are on offer – Range, Power and Turbo. Also part of the package are hill hold control and cruise control, with the latter dedicating a ‘cruise lock’ ride mode (limiting speed to between 25-30 kmph), which Kinetic says can push the range to as high as 150 kilometres.

 

Range, on the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), is estimated to be up to 102 kilometres for the base DX, and up to 116 kilometres for the top-spec DX Plus. 

 

Kinetic DX easy charge 1

In-built charger on DX Plus is housed where the glove compartment would be.

 

The top variant has an in-built charger with a three-pin plug, while the DX will come with a portable charger. Using what Kinetic calls ‘Quick Charge’, the scooter will take two hours to charge to 50 per cent, three hours to charge to 80 per cent and four hours for a full charge. Battery warranty is up to nine years or 1 lakh kilometres.

 

A key difference between the two variants is the presence of connected features on the DX Plus. These will include geo-fencing, scooter tracking, theft alert and ride analytics, among others.

 

The DX will go up against the likes of the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta and Ola Electric's S1 range.

# Kinetic DX Launch# Kinetic DX# Kinetic DX electric scooter# Kinetic DX electric scooter launch# Kinetic DX price# Kinetic DX specifications# Kinetic DX range# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Kinetic DX Electric

Kinetic DX Electric

Kinetic DX Electric

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2025

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2025

