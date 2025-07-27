VinFast Opens First Showroom In India At Surat

Ahead of its factory opening, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast has opened its first showroom in India. Located in Surat, Gujarat, the showroom will initially showcase two offerings from the carmaker- the VF6 and the VF7 7 both of which will soon go on sale here. VinFast has announced its plans to set up a network of 35 dealerships across the country by the end of the year, which will be spread out across 27 cities.

The next set of showrooms is expected to open in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa. The carmaker has also partnered with ancillary OEMs such as RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to create a nationwide charging and after-sales service network, apart from BatX Energies, for battery recycling, rare metal recovery, and end-of-life battery repurposing.

The company had opened bookings for the VF7 and VF6 in the country on July 21, ahead of the official launch slated for August 2025. Both EVs can be reserved at a booking amount of Rs 21,000. The cars will be locally assembled at VinFast’s upcoming facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The VF6 and VF7 are both compact SUVs, with the former smaller in dimensions than the latter.



In global markets, the VF7 is offered in two variants: Eco and Plus, both featuring a 70.8 kWh battery. The Eco variant gets a single electric motor putting out 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, while the Plus variant features dual motors with all-wheel drive, delivering a combined output of 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Range figures are 450 km for the FWD Eco version and 431 km for the AWD Plus version. The VF6, meanwhile, comes with a 59.6 kWh battery pack and is offered in both single-motor (174 bhp and 250 Nm) and dual-motor variants (201 bhp and 310 Nm). The VF6 is expected to offer a range (NEDC cycle) of up to 460 km while the stricter WLTP range is claimed to be around 380 km.



