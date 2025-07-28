Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Tubeless Spoke Wheels Prices Increased; Now Costs Rs 17,350

Royal Enfield has hiked the price of the tubeless spoked wheel accessory for the Himalayan 450, one of its most popular offerings in the Indian market. Previously priced at Rs 11,000 when clubbed with the motorcycle purchase, the same option will now set you back Rs 17,350, according to Royal Enfield’s configurator. The tubeless spoked wheels, when purchased by existing owners of the motorcycle, continue to cost Rs 40,645, after prices were increased earlier this month from Rs 12,424.

The accessory was introduced in September 2024

The tubeless spoke wheel accessory for the motorcycle was first introduced in September 2024, after a lengthy homologation process. The introduction of this accessory was after multiple reports from customers who expressed anxiety about punctures. The tubeless units come in the same size and spec as the regular tube-spoke wheels – 90/90 21-inch up front and 140/80 R 17. New buyers can add tubeless wheels to their motorcycle via the ‘Make it Yours’ (MiY) customisation tool.

The Himalayan 450 was launched in November 2023 as the first product to be based on the company’s new 450 cc platform. This was the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get a liquid-cooled engine. It’s powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor making 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch.



