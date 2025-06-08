HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure X: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Recently updated, we find out how the Yezdi Adventure goes up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 390 Adventure X
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Yezdi Adventure comes with traction control.
  • The Yezdi Adventure features the smallest engine in the bunch.
  • The Yezdi Adventure is the most affordable motorcycle here by a huge margin.

Yezdi recently rolled out an update for the Adventure, less than a year after the motorcycle had been updated for the 2024 model year. With the update, the motorcycle features refreshed styling, and gets even more features than before. Which got us thinking, how does the bike now stack up with the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 390 Adventure X, two of the most established motorcycles in the segment. We find out. 
 

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting

 

Design and Dimensions

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure Specifications Features Prices Compared 5

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a twin headlight setup that gives the motorcycle a more retro appearance

 

On the cosmetic front, the Yezdi Adventure has a more understated, less-flashy design than the other two motorcycles. That said, while the Yezdi won’t necessarily grab eyeballs, it does have a sense of style to it, with the new twin headlight setup elevating the retro characteristic. However, for those who think the new headlight is a bit of an overkill, Yezdi still offers the motorcycle with a single round headlight. 

 

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure Specifications Features Prices Compared 4
The KTM is easily the most attention-grabbing motorcycle in this comparison

 

However, if you want a motorcycle that gets attention while out on the road, it is the KTM Adventure X you should be looking at. While the other two motorcycles are offered in more sober colour schemes, the KTM can be had in a brighter orange shade, in addition to a white shade with hints of orange and black. It is also worth noting that the Adventure X might just be the most distinctive looking bike in this comparison. The Royal Enfield Himalayan meanwhile, is an elegant motorcycle in its own right, as evident by its huge fanbase across the country, and even around the world.

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure Specifications Features Prices Compared 6

The Royal Enfield Himalayan's design has been well received ever since its launch

 Yezdi AdventureRoyal Enfield HimalayanKTM 390 Adventure X
Kerb Weight 187 kg196 kg181 kg
Seat Height 815 mm825 mm (standard seat)825 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity 15.5 litre 17 litre14.5 litre
Wheelbase 1465 mm1510 mm1470 mm

When it comes to dimensions, the Yezdi Adventure has the shortest wheelbase here, amounting to 1465 mm. The fuel tank capacity of the Yezdi is also quite sizable, with a 15.5 litre capacity, although it is not as big as the Himalayan’s 17 litre tank. The KTM meanwhile, has the smallest tank here, which can hold up to 14.5 litres of fuel. While the Himalayan’s seat height is 825 mm in standard guise, the motorcycle can also be fitted with a ‘low seat’, which lowers the seat height to 805 mm. The Himalayan’s seat can also be raised by up to 845 mm with the standard seat. The KTM’s seat height, meanwhile, amounts to 825 mm. The lightest motorcycle here is the Adventure X, with its 181 kg kerb weight, while the Yezdi Adventure, weighing 187 kg is right in the middle. The heaviest here is the Himalayan, weighing in at 196 kg.

 

Also Read: New Jawa, Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles Confirmed For Launch In FY2026
 

Powertrain

 

 

Yezdi Adventure


 

Royal Enfield HimalayanKTM 390 Adventure X
Displacement 334 cc452 cc398.63 cc
Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooledSingle-cylinder, liquid cooledSingle-cylinder, liquid cooled
Max Power 29 bhp39.47 bhp45.37 bhp
Peak Torque 29.56 Nm40 Nm39 Nm
Gearbox Six-speedSix-speedSix-speed

On the powertrain front, all motorcycles are quite different from each other. The Yezdi, being the more affordable motorcycle here, comes with a smaller 334 cc engine that churns out 29 bhp and 29.56 Nm of peak torque. The Himalayan’s Sherpa engine, on the other hand, is a larger 452 cc unit that produces 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm of torque. The KTM meanwhile, has a smaller engine than the Himalayan, although, owing to the KTM mill’s high-revving nature, it develops more power than the latter. All motorcycles feature a six-speed transmission.
 

Cycle Parts

 

 2025 Yezdi AdventureRoyal Enfield HimalayanKTM 390 Adventure X
Front ShockTelescopic forkUpside-down forkWP Apex Upside-down fork
Rear Shock - Travel MonoshockMonoshockMonoshock 
Tyre 

Tube spokes


 

Tube/ Tubeless spokesTubeless alloys
Brakes 

320 mm Disc (Front)

240 mm Disc (Rear)

320 mm Disc (Front)

270 mm Disc (Rear)


 

320 mm Disc (Front)

240 mm Disc (Rear)



 

When it comes to cycle parts, all motorcycles are more or less the same. While the KTM and Himalayan get USD front suspension setups, the Yezdi Adventure comes with a more basic telescopic fork setup. At the rear, all motorcycles come with monoshocks with pre-load adjustability. While the Himalayan and KTM are offered with tubeless tyres, the Yezdi Adventure isn’t, although carandbike has learnt that it will get tubeless rims in future, although, it is not sure by when. The brake disc sizes of the Yezdi and KTM are identical, The Himalayan, meanwhile comes with a larger 270 mm rear disc.
 

Features

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure Specifications Features Prices Compared 3
The KTM (left) and the Royal Enfield (right-bottom) get colour digital TFT displays, while the Yezdi (right top) gets a simpler unit

 

With the recent update, the Yezdi Adventure now gets traction control, which notably, the Royal Enfield and KTM don’t get, despite being far more expensive motorcycles. However, the Royal Enfield gets a fully-digital colour instrument cluster, and ride-by-wire with two ride modes, which is not offered on the Yezdi Adventure. The Yezdi meanwhile, gets a more basic instrument console. While not the most expensive motorcycle on the list, the KTM 390 Adventure X is the most loaded bike here, featuring a quickshifter, off-road ABS, a 5-inch fully-digital TFT and ride-by-wire.
 

Prices

 2025 Yezdi AdventureRoyal Enfield HimalayanKTM 390 Adventure X
Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 2.27 lakhRs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.98 lakhRs 2.91 lakh

While the Yezdi Adventure may fall short in some areas, it is worth remembering that it is the most affordable motorcycle here by a huge margin. With prices ranging from Rs 2.15 to Rs 2.27 lakh, the Yezdi is up to Rs 83,000 more affordable than the top-spec Himalayan and up to Rs 76,000 more affordable than the 390 Adventure X. 

