New Jawa, Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles Confirmed For Launch In FY2026

Story

Highlights

  • One of the new products could possibly be the BSA Scrambler.
  • Jawa and Yezdi launches are likely to be updated versions of the current portfolio.
  • Classic Legends is also currently developing a new 450 cc platform.

Classic Legends has confirmed its plans to launch four new motorcycles in FY2026. The news was confirmed at a media roundtable involving company co-founder Anupam Thareja. The group, while not delving into any major details, stated that it will introduce one BSA, one Jawa and two Yezdi motorcycles over the next nine months. It was, however, also stated that Classic Legends does not aim to venture into any new segments, and will instead focus on strengthening its existing lineup. The company also mentioned that it aims to effectively double its sales in FY26.

 

Also ReadJawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty
 BSA Gold Star Based B65 Scrambler Unveiled 1 1

The BSA Scrambler, based on the Gold Star 650 will likely make it to Indian shores later in the year

 

While there is currently no concrete information about what the new products will be, there are several possibilities. It is worth noting that the BSA brand currently retails one sole product in India- the Gold Star 650, and that the company’s model lineup could be expanded soon. The BSA Scrambler, based on the Gold Star 650, is currently listed on the company’s UK website, and this motorcycle could go on sale in India soon. The Scrambler shares its underpinnings and powertrain with the Gold Star. The new Jawa and Yezdi models could just be heavily revised versions of its existing portfolio, a few of which are due for an update.

 

Also ReadBSA Gold Star 650-Based B65 Scrambler Unveiled
 

The company also revealed that it is developing a new 450 cc platform, although the motorcycles to utilise this platform won’t go on sale until next year. However, no details about the new products that will be underpinned by the platform have been revealed. 

 

Also Read2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting
 

2025 Yezdi Adventure

The updated Yezdi Adventure is the latest launch from Classic Legends

 

The latest launch from Classic Legends is the 2025 Yezdi Adventure. The motorcycle’s prices range from Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The list of changes to the new motorcycle includes revised styling and the addition of traction control. Other features offered on the motorcycle include three ABS modes – Road, Rain, and Off-Road and the same rectangular instrument console comprising two circular LCD screens. The motorcycle continues to use the same 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque.

