BSA Gold Star 650: In Pictures

Classic Legends has officially revived the Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA) Motorcycle brand in India with the launch of the Gold Star 650 motorcycle. The Gold Star 650 is currently the only motorcycle in the company’s portfolio, and it has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The BSA Gold Star will be available at all Jawa-Yezdi dealerships across India starting today, August 15.

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh

Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), a subsidiary of India’s Mahindra Group, has acquired the BSA brand and formed a joint venture for the BSA Motorcycle brand.

The BSA Gold Star 650 model maintains the authentic aesthetic of the original 1960s BSA Gold Star. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with chrome plating on the sides and a single-piece seat.

Also Read: Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past

The bike rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels.

The Gold Star 650 employs a big bore single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a displacement of 652 cc. The engine puts out a claimed 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Gold Star 650 is equipped with a cradle frame that incorporates a telescopic fork setup in the front and twin shocks in the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with a 320 mm disc in the front and a 255 mm disc in the rear, featuring dual-channel ABS.

The Gold Star 650 weighs 201 kg and has a seat height of 782 mm.

The motorcycle is available in six colourways: Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, and Legacy Edition: Sheen Silver.

The BSA Gold Star 650 will be retailed through Classic Legends’ common dealership network for the Jawa and Yezdi brands.

Prices for the BSA Gold Star 650 are as follows: