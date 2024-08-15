Login
BSA Gold Star 650: In Pictures

The Gold Star 650 is currently the only motorcycle in the company’s portfolio, and it has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Gold Star 650 has a single-cylinder 652cc engine producing 45 bhp and 55 Nm
  • Available in 6 colour options
  • Bookings open today, deliveries to commence in the coming weeks

Classic Legends has officially revived the Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA) Motorcycle brand in India with the launch of the Gold Star 650 motorcycle. The Gold Star 650 is currently the only motorcycle in the company’s portfolio, and it has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The BSA Gold Star will be available at all Jawa-Yezdi dealerships across India starting today, August 15. 

 

 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh

 

BSA Gold Star 650 11

 

Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), a subsidiary of India’s Mahindra Group, has acquired the BSA brand and formed a joint venture for the BSA Motorcycle brand.

 

BSA Gold Star 650 5

 

The BSA Gold Star 650 model maintains the authentic aesthetic of the original 1960s BSA Gold Star. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with chrome plating on the sides and a single-piece seat. 

 

Also Read: Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past

 

BSA Gold Star 650 7

 

The bike rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. 

 

BSA Gold Star 650 9

 

The Gold Star 650 employs a big bore single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a displacement of 652 cc. The engine puts out a claimed 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

 

BSA Gold Star 650 12

 

The Gold Star 650 is equipped with a cradle frame that incorporates a telescopic fork setup in the front and twin shocks in the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with a 320 mm disc in the front and a 255 mm disc in the rear, featuring dual-channel ABS. 

 

BSA Gold Star 650 8

 

The Gold Star 650 weighs 201 kg and has a seat height of 782 mm. 

 

BSA Gold Star 650 10 1

 

The motorcycle is available in six colourways: Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, and Legacy Edition: Sheen Silver.

 

BSA Gold Star 650 2

 

The BSA Gold Star 650 will be retailed through Classic Legends’ common dealership network for the Jawa and Yezdi brands.

 

Prices for the BSA Gold Star 650 are as follows: 

 

ColourPrice (ex-showroom)
Highland GreenRs 3.00 lakh
Insignia RedRs 3.00 lakh
Midnight BlackRs 3.12 lakh
Dawn SilverRs 3.12 lakh
Shadow BlackRs 3.16 lakh
Legacy Edition - Sheen SilverRs 3.35 lakh
