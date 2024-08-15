BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh

BSA Motorcycles has been launched in India with the launch of the storied British motorcycle brand’s first new model, the BSA Gold Star 650. The new Gold Star 650 is a modern classic motorcycle, a homage to the iconic BSA Gold Star 650 which has already been on sale in select international markets in Europe for a few years now. With the launch of the new BSA Gold Star 650 in India, the resurrected BSA brand now makes its India debut. The brand was acquired by Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), a subsidiary of India’s Mahindra Group. CLPL has formed another joint venture for the BSA Motorcycle brand.

At its price point, the BSA Gold Star 650 will face off with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

The new BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched at a price of Rs. 3.00 lakh (ex-showroom), and competes directly with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Compared to the 649 cc, parallel-twin motor of the RE, the Gold Star 650 employs a big bore single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, with a displacement of 652 cc. The engine has been jointly developed by Rotax and BSA, and updated with modern tech and a lot of internal changes for the new Gold Star 650. An earlier version of the same Rotax engine was used in the BMW F 650 Funduro, which was briefly offered on sale in India during the late 1990s, by Hero MotoCorp.

Full prices of the new BSA Gold Star 650 is as follow:

Colour Price(ex-showroom) Highland Green Rs 3.00 lakh Insignia Red Rs 3.00 lakh Midnight Black Rs 3.12 lakh Dawn Silver Rs 3.12 lakh Shadow Black Rs 3.16 lakh Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver Rs 3.35 lakh

The 652 cc, single-cylinder engine is modern though, with a four-valve head, double overhead camshaft and liquid-cooled. The engine puts out a claimed 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The new Gold Star 650 uses a cradle frame featuring a telescopic fork set-up at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking is handled by discs at both ends (320 mm front and 255 mm rear) with dual-channel ABS.

The new BSA Gold Star 650 stays true to the design of the original 1960s BSA Gold Star. It features a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, with chrome plates on the sides of the tank, with the BSA logo sitting proudly on the sides. The circular headlamp is a nod to the classic design, as are the twin-pod analogue meters (a speedometer and a tachometer). A wide, single-piece handlebar is another nod to the bike’s ‘60s design lineage, as is the flat, one-piece, bench-type seat. The spoked wheels (shod with tubeless tyres), are again a nod to the model’s classic lines.

The BSA Gold Star 650 will be retailed through Classic Legends’ common dealership network for Jawa and Yezdi brands. With a 782 mm seat height and around 201 kg kerb weight, the BSA Gold Star 650 should be approachable and easy to ride. The motorcycle is available in six colourways - Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black and Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver.