BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh

BSA Motorcycles is a British-origin motorcycle brand which has been revived by Classic Legends Private Limited. The new Gold Star 650 is the first new model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BSA Gold Star 650 Launched in India
  • Powered by big-bore 652 cc, single-cylinder engine
  • BSA Gold Star 650 will compete with the RE Interceptor 650

BSA Motorcycles has been launched in India with the launch of the storied British motorcycle brand’s first new model, the BSA Gold Star 650. The new Gold Star 650 is a modern classic motorcycle, a homage to the iconic BSA Gold Star 650 which has already been on sale in select international markets in Europe for a few years now. With the launch of the new BSA Gold Star 650 in India, the resurrected BSA brand now makes its India debut. The brand was acquired by Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), a subsidiary of India’s Mahindra Group. CLPL has formed another joint venture for the BSA Motorcycle brand. 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed


 

BSA Gold Star 650

At its price point, the BSA Gold Star 650 will face off with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

 

The new BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched at a price of Rs. 3.00 lakh (ex-showroom), and competes directly with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Compared to the 649 cc, parallel-twin motor of the RE, the Gold Star 650 employs a big bore single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, with a displacement of 652 cc. The engine has been jointly developed by Rotax and BSA, and updated with modern tech and a lot of internal changes for the new Gold Star 650. An earlier version of the same Rotax engine was used in the BMW F 650 Funduro, which was briefly offered on sale in India during the late 1990s, by Hero MotoCorp.

 

Full prices of the new BSA Gold Star 650 is as follow:

 

ColourPrice(ex-showroom)
Highland GreenRs 3.00 lakh
Insignia RedRs 3.00 lakh
Midnight BlackRs 3.12 lakh
Dawn SilverRs 3.12 lakh
Shadow BlackRs 3.16 lakh
Legacy Edition - Sheen SilverRs 3.35 lakh

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 - What To Expect

 

BSA Gold Star 1

The 652 cc, single-cylinder engine is modern though, with a four-valve head, double overhead camshaft and liquid-cooled. The engine puts out a claimed 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The new Gold Star 650 uses a cradle frame featuring a telescopic fork set-up at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking is handled by discs at both ends (320 mm front and 255 mm rear) with dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past


The new BSA Gold Star 650 stays true to the design of the original 1960s BSA Gold Star. It features a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, with chrome plates on the sides of the tank, with the BSA logo sitting proudly on the sides. The circular headlamp is a nod to the classic design, as are the twin-pod analogue meters (a speedometer and a tachometer). A wide, single-piece handlebar is another nod to the bike’s ‘60s design lineage, as is the flat, one-piece, bench-type seat. The spoked wheels (shod with tubeless tyres), are again a nod to the model’s classic lines. 

 

Also Read: A Brief History Of The BSA Motorcycle Brand


The BSA Gold Star 650 will be retailed through Classic Legends’ common dealership network for Jawa and Yezdi brands. With a 782 mm seat height and around 201 kg kerb weight, the BSA Gold Star 650 should be approachable and easy to ride. The motorcycle is available in six colourways - Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black and Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

