BSA Gold Star 650: What To Expect

The new BSA Gold Star 650 will make its India debut on August 15, 2024. Here’s what you can expect from the resurrected Gold Star, an iconic motorcycle model.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • How much will the BSA Gold Star 650 cost?
  • What will the performance of the BSA Gold Star 650 be like?
  • Will it be a good alternative to the RE Interceptor 650?

The iconic BSA Motorcycle brand will make its India debut on August 15, 2024, with the introduction of the new BSA Gold Star 650. It’s still not known how Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), which has formed a joint venture for the BSA brand, intends to market the BSA brand, but we expect prices to be announced on August 15, with deliveries beginning later in the year. Here’s what we can expect from the BSA Motorcycle brand and the resurrected BSA Gold Star 650, including prices, specs, performance and more.

 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 To Make India Debut On August 15

BSA Gold Star 650 1

The new BSA Gold Star 650 has period-correct design, and totally nails the modern classic genre.

 

BSA Gold Star 650: Design


The new Gold Star 650 closely resembles the classic BSA Gold Star from the 1960s. At first glance, it is hard to tell them apart. It features a tear-drop fuel tank, wire-spoke wheels, and a round headlight with a daytime running light, all reminiscent of the old model. The round analog dials with upside-down readings add a retro touch too. Even the engine is designed to match the ‘modern classic’ look, with fake cooling fins, a vintage-style crankcase, carefully placed BSA logos, and classic “gold star” peashooter exhausts. Overall, the new Gold Star 650 captures the spirit of the classic design very well.

 

Also Read: 5 Things You Need To Know About The BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650 m3

The new BSA Gold Star 650 is expected to be priced competitively.


BSA Gold Star 650: Price Expectation


The new BSA Gold Star 650 is expected to be priced aggressively, possibly even undercutting the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which will be its closest rival, once it goes on sale in India. Manufactured in India, the BSA Gold Star 650 will definitely need to offer a competitive and attractive alternative in the mid-size modern classic motorcycle segment. While prices for the Interceptor 650 begin at just over Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom), we believe the Gold Star 650 will be priced quite close to that price, perhaps at around  Rs. 2.90-3.15 lakh (ex-showroom). BSA will also need to create marketing hype and brand equity, and taking on Royal Enfield in the mid-size modern classic segment will not be easy.

 

BSA Gold Star 650 m1

The new BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a big bore 650 cc single, which makes 45 bhp and 55 Nm.

 

BSA Gold Star 650: Performance


We have had many queries and comments on our social media posts stating that the BSA Gold Star 650 needed to have a parallel-twin engine. While a parallel-twin engine may offer a performance advantage, as well as engine refinement, a big bore single-cylinder engine is a rarity these days, and any previous Royal Enfield 500 cc owner will attest to the torque-laden experience of a big bore single. 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Developed In Collaboration With Rotax

 

BSA Gold Star 650 m4

Twin analogue instrument “clocks” underscore the modern classic design elements of the new BSA Gold Star 650

 

In numbers, the BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 650 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4 valve engine which puts out 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. A 650 cc single should offer a relaxed, torque-heavy riding experience, and not focus on quick acceleration or top-end performance. We will, of course, be looking forward to riding the BSA Gold Star 650 soon to talk about our experience of this new modern classic.

 

BSA Gold Star 650 m6

At 213.5 kg kerb weight, the BSA Gold Star 650 isn't exactly lightweight.


BSA Gold Star 650: Cycle Parts


The Gold Star 650’s engine is mounted on a basic tubular steel frame, which not only gives the bike a classic look but should also help its performance. We’ll know more about how it rides once we actually take it for a spin. The 650 weighs 213.5 kg, so it's not exactly light. It has front telescopic forks with 120 mm of travel and rear twin shocks that can be adjusted in 5 steps to improve the bike's handling and comfort.


Also Read: A Brief History Of The Iconic BSA Brand

BSA Gold Star 650 m2

It's still not known if the India-specific BSA Gold Star 650 will get tubeless tyres like the model sold in the UK.

 

Also Read: Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past

 

The Gold Star 650 has strong braking power with a 320 mm front disc and a 255 mm rear disc, both made by Brembo and equipped with standard dual-channel ABS. It has 18-inch wheels in the front and 17-inch wheels in the back, both with spoked rims and tubeless tires. The international model comes with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires, but we don’t yet know what tires the Indian version will have. With its 782 mm seat height and comfortable design, the Gold Star 650 is likely to appeal to many, especially fans of modern classic bikes. We’ll share our full thoughts on the motorcycle after we’ve had a chance to ride it.


 

