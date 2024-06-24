BSA Gold Star 650 To Be Introduced In India On August 15

Classic Legends, the Mahindra Group subsidiary, will introduce the much-anticipated BSA Gold Star 650 in India on August 15, 2024. The company, which revived the old British motorcycle marquee, globally unveiled the BSA Gold Star, a 650 cc single-cylinder modern classic bike, back in 2021. Now the company is finally ready to launch the motorcycle in India, which will also mark the launch of the BSA brand in the country.

The BSA Gold Star 650 will be introduced in India on August 15, 2024

The upcoming Gold Star takes design inspiration from the original BSA Gold Star of the 50s and 60s. So, you have lots of chrome parts, round headlamps, a tear-drop-shaped tank a flat seat and wire spoked wheels. At the same time, the bike has some modern touches as well, like a tubular steel dual cradle frame, 41 mm telescopic front forks, and twin shocks at the rear with 5-step preload adjustability.

BSA also offers a 320 mm front disc and a 255 mm rear disc, gripped by a Brembo two-piston and single-piston floating calipers respectively. The company also offers dual-channel ABS as standard. The new BSA Gold Star 650 will have a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and a kerb weight of 213 kg.

The motorcycle is powered by a 652 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine

The bike is powered by a 652 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valves engine with twin spark plugs. The motor is tuned to churn out 45 bhp at 5000 rpm and a peak torque of 55 Nm at 4000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch.

BSA will be the third classic motorcycle brand to re-enter the Indian market under the Classic Legends umbrella. Interestingly, the Gold Star 650 will be the only 650 cc single-cylinder motorcycle in the Indian market. Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, however, that’s a parallel twin motorcycle.