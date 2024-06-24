BSA Gold Star 650: 5 Things You Need To Know

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, which is also behind Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles, will introduce the BSA Gold Star 650 in India on August 15, 2024. The new Gold Star 650 of the revived BSA Motorcycle brand, has already been unveiled in the UK in 2021, and so far, what we know is that it’s definitely the Gold Star 650 which will be introduced in India. What we don’t know for sure is whether the BSA Gold Star 650 will just be unveiled, or if it will be actually launched with the announcement of a price tag on August 15. Designed and developed in the UK, and manufactured in India, here’s what we do know about the new BSA Gold Star 650.

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 To Be Introduced In India On August 15, 2024

Watch & Listen To The Re-Born BSA Motorcycle Story:



Engine





The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a big single - a 650 cc single-cylinder thumper, but with liquid-cooling, DOHC, and 4 valves. The engine produces 45 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 55 Newton-meters of torque at 4,000 rpm. Developed by Rotax, it builds upon their legacy of crafting a 652 cc single-cylinder unit for the BMW F 650 Funduro, which was available in India during the late 1990s. The engine, developed through a collaboration between Austrian company BRP-Rotax and the Technical University of Graz, has been meticulously refined to adhere to the most current emission regulations. The engine is mated to a constant-mesh five-speed gearbox, with a chain final drive.

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Engine Developed With Rotax



Chassis & Suspension





The Gold Star 650’s engine is mounted on a simple tubular steel, dual-cradle frame, which not just gives the motorcycle its period-correct stance, but should also aid it dynamically. Of course that will be clearer when we get to ride it. But with the 650’s 213.5 kg kerb weight, it’s not by any standards a light motorcycle. The suspension, with telescopic front forks with 120 mm travel, and rear twin shocks, with 5-step preload adjustability, are tasked with aiding the Gold Star 650’s dynamics and ride quality.

Also Read: Modern Classic Motorcycles - New Wave Of British Heavy Metal



Brakes & Wheels





Period-correct spoked wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. In terms of electronics, there's just standard dual-channel ABS.

Stopping power has been empowered to a 320 mm front rotor and a 255 mm diameter rear disc, by Brembo with standard dual-channel ABS. Wheel sizes are 18-inch front, and 17-inch rear, and are spoked but sport tubeless tyres. On the international model, wheels are shod with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp rubber, but it remains to be seen what tyres the Indian version comes kitted out with. With its 782 mm seat height, and easygoing ergonomics, the Gold Star 650 promises to be universally appealing, particularly to folks who dig the modern classic vibe. But we’ll reserve our overall opinion on the motorcycle till we get to swing a leg over it.



Design





The new BSA Gold Star 650 pays a fitting tribute to the original Gold Star from the 1960s.

The design is a true nod to the old BSA Gold Star from the ‘60s. Compared to the old Goldie (pictured above), it’s difficult to tell apart the new one at a quick glance when placed side by side. A tear-drop shaped fuel tank, wire spoke wheels, and a round headlight (even with a DRL) are all design nods to the classic ‘60s Gold Star. The round analog dials with the upside down read-outs are also a retro touch.

Dual analogue clocks complete the ‘classic’ look of the BSA Gold Star 650.

Even the engine has been given particular thought to underscore that ‘modern classic’ vibe. With faux cooling fins (it’s a liquid-cooled mill after all), period-correct crank-case design, meticulously placed BSA logos, and the classic “gold star” peashooter exhausts, the new Gold Star 650 nearly nails it to the T when it comes to modern classic design. To some of us, it’s the big radiator that somewhat spoils that “classic” vibe, but that’s the price you pay for engineering; in this case, modern liquid-cooling, instead of an air-cooled unit.

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Gets New Shadow Black Colour Scheme



Price & Rivals





So far, we’re not even certain that there will be a price announcement for India on August 15, 2024 for the new BSA Gold Star 650. But going by the specs, the design, the engine displacement and that mid-size “modern classic” segment, the Royal Enfield 650s are going to be immediate rivals to the BSA.

The BSA Gold Star 650 will have the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 as its main rival.

Launched in 2018, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in particular, will be the main rival to the BSA Gold Star 650. And considering it’s already been around for a while, and has made a strong impression on the Indian motorcyclist, particularly with its 650 cc parallel-twin engine, the BSA Gold Star 650 will have its hands full when it’s launched in India. More importantly, there’s the task of brand-building as well. We can’t wait to swing a leg over it, and see how this new, old Goldie feels!



