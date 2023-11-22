BSA Gold Star Gets New Shadow Black Color Scheme
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Nov-23 12:41 PM IST
Highlights
Mahindra-owned BSA Motorcycle showcased a new Shadow Black colour scheme for the Gold Star at the Motorcycle Live 2023 event in the UK. This new colour will be available for order in select international markets.
This new colour scheme uses a glossy black paint finish on the fuel tank and side panels, with a complementing dark grey shadow stripe in the middle. The colour scheme also eliminates most of the chrome detailing on the bike, unlike the other colour variants. The motorcycle is also offered with a Midnight Black colour scheme that retains all the chrome detailing.
Aside from the new colour addition to their lineup, the company has not made any changes to the Gold Star. It continues with its same mechanicals for example the motorcycle is still equipped with a single-cylinder 652 cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The mill which delivers 44.3 bhp and 55 Nm of torque. The bike also features an individual analogue speedometer and tachometer units with LCD multi-functional display.
As for the dimensions, the bike has a seat height of 780mm, while the wheelbase measures 1,425mm. The bike also features 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and 5-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking is ensured with a 320 mm floating front disc and a 255 mm rear disc with Brembo callipers. The kerb weight of the Gold Star stands at 213 kg.
Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL
Image Credit: BSA Motorcycles Facebook
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19585 second ago
Tata Power installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
-14004 second ago
Stellantis aims to provide durable and cost-effective electric vehicles, particularly in the B and C passenger vehicle segments, which include crossovers and SUVs.
-7148 second ago
Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta has confirmed that the company is working on a new family electric scooter which will be launched in 2024.
-3993 second ago
The new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 claims to be the longest-range motorcycle in its category with a range of 171 km
-3430 second ago
Hyundai is preparing to launch the Ioniq 7, the newest addition to its electric vehicle lineup, following the success of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models
1 hour ago
The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering
15 hours ago
Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.
17 hours ago
The new plant will increase Toyota’s production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum and will be completed by 2026.
18 hours ago
HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.
20 hours ago
The service camp is being held from November 20 to 26 with customers able to avail of discounts on parts and labour as well as a complementary vehicle inspection.
11 months ago
The BSA Scrambler concept is based on the new BSA Gold Star 650, the comeback model of the storied British brand, now revived by India’s Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group.
1 year ago
The "new wave of British heavy metal", or NWOBHM, started a musical revolution of sorts in the 1970s. Will British-origin modern classic motorcycles re-create the same wave in the 21st century?
1 year ago
The new BSA Gold Star is a modern classic motorcycle which takes design inspiration from BSA motorcycles of the past, including BSA's most successful motorcycle, the Gold Star.
1 year ago
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, has confirmed that an electric motorcycle under the BSA brand is under development.
1 year ago
Are you someone who still adores BSA motorcycles? Then checkout this list of the top BSA motorcycles that rocked the roads in their time.