BSA Gold Star Gets New Shadow Black Color Scheme

New black colour scheme deletes almost all chrome trimming along with featuring darker finishes to the wheels.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

22-Nov-23 12:41 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    Mahindra-owned BSA Motorcycle showcased a new Shadow Black colour scheme for the Gold Star at the Motorcycle Live 2023 event in the UK. This new colour will be available for order in select international markets.
     

    This new colour scheme uses a glossy black paint finish on the fuel tank and side panels, with a complementing dark grey shadow stripe in the middle. The colour scheme also eliminates most of the chrome detailing on the bike, unlike the other colour variants. The motorcycle is also offered with a Midnight Black colour scheme that retains all the chrome detailing.

    Aside from the new colour addition to their lineup, the company has not made any changes to the Gold Star. It continues with its same mechanicals for example the motorcycle is still equipped with a single-cylinder 652 cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The mill which delivers 44.3 bhp and 55 Nm of torque. The bike also features an individual analogue speedometer and tachometer units with LCD multi-functional display.
     

    As for the dimensions, the bike has a seat height of 780mm, while the wheelbase measures 1,425mm. The bike also features 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and 5-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking is ensured with a 320 mm floating front disc and a 255 mm rear disc with Brembo callipers. The kerb weight of the Gold Star stands at 213 kg.

     

    Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

     

    Image Credit: BSA Motorcycles Facebook
     

    # BSA Gold Star# BSA# BSA Motorcycles# BSA Motorcycle Company# BSA Mahindra
