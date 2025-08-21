JSW To Build Tomcar All-Terrain Vehicles For Defence Sector In India

JSW Defence Pvt Ltd, a part of the JSW Group, has announced that its subsidiary JSW Sarbloh Motors has entered into a joint venture with all-terrain vehicle (ATV) manufacturer Tomcar USA to locally assemble ATVs in India. As per the announcement, JSW Sarbloh Motors will commence local production of Tomcar’s TX range of ATVs in India starting from early 2026.



Commenting on the occasion, Parth Jindal of the JSW Group, said "We are delighted to announce this strategic joint venture between JSW Sarbloh Motors and Tomcar USA, which marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhance India's defence capabilities. The TX platform is designed to meet the rigorous demands of our armed forces and security agencies whilst ensuring superior durability, flexibility, and safety.”



The TX ATV range has been designed for both civilian, military and law enforcement applications, featuring a modular design allowing the ATV to be modified for different use cases. For now, the primary focus looks to be on the defence sector with JSW Defence stating that product trials with the various branches of India’s armed forces were planned post the locally manufactured TX’s roll out next year.



Mark W. Farage, Interim CEO of Tomcar USA, commented: “This joint venture is the culmination of a thoughtful and deliberate process aimed at creating a truly strategic partnership. We are excited to hopefully contribute to India’s adaptation to the demands of modern warfare by providing the proven, battle-tested Tomcar platform to the Indian Army. In addition, we see enormous opportunity to deploy the Tomcar into India’s diverse commercial sectors – from mining and timber, to search and rescue, border patrol, farming, and beyond.”



Tomcar USA says that the TX is offered with either petrol or all-electric powertrain options. The former uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine developing 161 bhp and 250 Nm, while the electric model utilises a 3-phase AC electric motor capable of 118 bhp and 237 Nm, offering a range of up to 161 km. Standard features include shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, low range with front and rear differentials, up to 14 inches of suspension travel, dual fuel tanks, and four-wheel individual suspension.