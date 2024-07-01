Login
MG's Electric Vehicles Accounted For 40% Of Its Total Sales In June 2024

The sale of MG’s EVs, the Comet and the ZS EV amounted to 1861 units in June 2024
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 1, 2024

Highlights

  • JSW MG Motor India sold 4644 vehicles in June 2024.
  • MG’s sales are down by 9 per cent year on year.
  • EVs contributed to 40 per cent of its total sales figure.

JSW MG Motor India recorded retail sales of 4644 units in June 2024. The company sold 1,861 EVs in June 2024 which contributed to 40 per cent of its total sales for the month. MG's EV lineup currently consists of the Comet and the ZS EV. According to its statement, MG's all-electric SUV, the ZS EV achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in July, although it didn’t state how many units of the vehicle it sold.

 

Also ReadNext-Generation MG ZS EV Revealed In Patent Images

MG ZS EV Sales Cross 10 000 Unit Mark In India

The ZS EV achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2024

 

 These company's total sales figures, however, represent a dip in sales of 9 per cent compared to June 2023, when the sales figures stood at 5125 units. MG’s sales figures in June 2024 are also lower than in May 2024, when it stood at 4769 units. 

 

Also ReadMG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September
 

MG and JSW entered into a joint agreement in November 2023. 51 per cent of the joint venture is held by Indian investors, with JSW holding the largest share at 35 per cent, IFI holding 8 per cent followed by MG India’s employees with 5 per cent and dealer partners with 3 per cent. Back in November, the company announced its plans to launch new products including BEVs and PHEVs every three to six months starting from September 2024 and set up a countrywide charging network.

  The sale of MG's EVs, the Comet and the ZS EV amounted to 1861 units in June 2024
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG's Electric Vehicles Accounted For 40% Of Its Total Sales In June 2024
