MG's Electric Vehicles Accounted For 40% Of Its Total Sales In June 2024

JSW MG Motor India recorded retail sales of 4644 units in June 2024. The company sold 1,861 EVs in June 2024 which contributed to 40 per cent of its total sales for the month. MG's EV lineup currently consists of the Comet and the ZS EV. According to its statement, MG's all-electric SUV, the ZS EV achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in July, although it didn’t state how many units of the vehicle it sold.

The ZS EV achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2024

These company's total sales figures, however, represent a dip in sales of 9 per cent compared to June 2023, when the sales figures stood at 5125 units. MG’s sales figures in June 2024 are also lower than in May 2024, when it stood at 4769 units.

MG and JSW entered into a joint agreement in November 2023. 51 per cent of the joint venture is held by Indian investors, with JSW holding the largest share at 35 per cent, IFI holding 8 per cent followed by MG India’s employees with 5 per cent and dealer partners with 3 per cent. Back in November, the company announced its plans to launch new products including BEVs and PHEVs every three to six months starting from September 2024 and set up a countrywide charging network.