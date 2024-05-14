Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Next-Generation MG ZS EV Revealed In Patent Images

The new generation MG ZS, also badged as the Astor in India, gets a design overhaul and looks more futuristic than the current model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The next-generation MG ZS gets a more futuristic design language.
  • The styling seems to be inspired by the MG3 hatchback.
  • The new generation of MG ZS will arrive in India, likely with petrol, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

The next generation MG ZS SUV has been leaked via patent images, giving a glimpse at what the new offering would look like ahead of its global debut expected next year. The new MG ZS, also badged as the Astor in India, gets a design overhaul and looks more futuristic than the current model. 

 

Next-generation MG ZS EV Patent image revealed

The patent showcases a new design for the headlights. 

 

The new MG ZS gets a new front profile with a redesigned grille and a sportier bumper. The headlamps have been revised, while the bonnet appears longer than the current model. The new design language appears to take inspiration from MG’s global models, especially the MG3 hatchback. 

 

The profile looks new as well, sporting a new alloy wheelset, lane watch cameras on the ORVMs and a new receding shoulder line. The styling is sharp and continues at the rear with wraparound LED taillights, along with a redesigned tailgate and bumper. 

 

Also Read: MG Comet, Astor, Hector, ZS EV ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ Special Editions Launched In India

 

Next-generation MG ZS EV Patent image revealed

The profile looks new as well, sporting a new alloy wheelset. 

 

Details on the cabin are yet to be revealed, but going by the current Astor, expect to see a feature-laden interior with all the tech one can expect from MG Motor. There's no word on the powertrain, but expect to see the options of petrol, electric, and even hybrid with the arrival of the next ZS. The strong hybrid could also make its way to India when the next-generation model arrives. Needless to say, the next-gen ZS will also get an electrified version, which will also be India-bound.

 

MG Motor India is planning to introduce fresh products in the domestic market, especially after JSW’s partnership with the brand. Apart from the next-generation Astor, MG will also bring the new Hector and Glister models, while a new offering based on the Comet EV is also said to be in the works. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail

 

Next-generation MG ZS EV Patent image revealed

 The styling is sharp and continues at the rear with wraparound LED taillights.

 

The compact SUV continues to be highly lucrative, and the next-gen Astor will continue to lock horns against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and more. Notably, all aforementioned models are bound to get their respective electric derivatives in the near future.

 

Source

 

# Next-gen MG ZS EV# MG ZS EV# MG ZS EV patent# MG ZS Electric SUV# MG Motors# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular MG Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Hero MotoCorp will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories, and merchandise on the open network.
    Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Indian Two-Wheeler Company To Join ONDC Network
  • While the company is yet to confirm the models chosen for launch, it is likely to be the Leapmotor T03 electric hatchback and C10 electric SUVs that will make it to Indian shores first.
    Stellantis To Launch China’s Leapmotor EVs In India By End-2024
  • New variant costs about Rs 15,000 more than the Delta+ variant and packs in six airbags.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+(O) Launched At Rs 8.93 Lakh
  • While the passenger vehicle segment saw the highest-ever monthly sales trend with 3.36 Lakh units, two-wheeler sales drove growth with a 31 per cent growth at 17.5 lakh units.
    Auto Sales April 2024: India Saw 25% Growth In Volume, Driven By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales
  • The Kia Carens MPV was spied on test for the first time in South Korea.
    Kia Carens Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead of Debut
  • The EV6 facelift gets a range of cosmetic tweaks; features an in-cabin fingerprint sensor to start the vehicle.
    Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled; Gets A Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack
  • The M 1000 XR is powered by a 999 cc, inline-4 engine that puts out 199 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.
    BMW M 1000 XR Launched In India At Rs 45 Lakh
  • Hyundai's new assembly plant in Nepal is also the first vehicle assembly plant in the country. Hyundai Venue will be the first model to be assembled locally.
    Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue
  • Porsche has announced the completion of development for the first road-going 911 hybrid model set to debut at the end of this month.
    Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut On May 28
  • Originally unveiled in May 2022, the range-topping iQube ST has finally gone on sale; costs Rs 40,000 more than the iQube S.
    TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
  • Commemorating 100 years of MG Motor, the special editions are finished in a unique ‘Evergreen’ colour that pays homage to the iconic ‘British Racing Green’ paint scheme.
    MG Comet, Astor, Hector, ZS EV ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ Special Editions Launched In India
  • In April 2024, MG Motor India sold 4,485 vehicles, and EV accounted for 34% of the company's total retail sales.
    Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail
  • Hollis joined VinFast as Sales Operation Director for Asia in January 2024, and was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap.
    Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar
  • Kaban has over two decades of experience in the field having worked with brands such as Bugatti, Skoda, BMW and Rolls Royce
    MG Motor Appoints Jozef Kaban As Vice President Of Global Design Centre
  • Sleek single-seater concept claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 1.9 seconds.
    MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Next-Generation MG ZS EV Revealed In Patent Images
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved