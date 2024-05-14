Next-Generation MG ZS EV Revealed In Patent Images

The next generation MG ZS SUV has been leaked via patent images, giving a glimpse at what the new offering would look like ahead of its global debut expected next year. The new MG ZS, also badged as the Astor in India, gets a design overhaul and looks more futuristic than the current model.

The patent showcases a new design for the headlights.

The new MG ZS gets a new front profile with a redesigned grille and a sportier bumper. The headlamps have been revised, while the bonnet appears longer than the current model. The new design language appears to take inspiration from MG’s global models, especially the MG3 hatchback.

The profile looks new as well, sporting a new alloy wheelset, lane watch cameras on the ORVMs and a new receding shoulder line. The styling is sharp and continues at the rear with wraparound LED taillights, along with a redesigned tailgate and bumper.

Also Read: MG Comet, Astor, Hector, ZS EV ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ Special Editions Launched In India

The profile looks new as well, sporting a new alloy wheelset.

Details on the cabin are yet to be revealed, but going by the current Astor, expect to see a feature-laden interior with all the tech one can expect from MG Motor. There's no word on the powertrain, but expect to see the options of petrol, electric, and even hybrid with the arrival of the next ZS. The strong hybrid could also make its way to India when the next-generation model arrives. Needless to say, the next-gen ZS will also get an electrified version, which will also be India-bound.

MG Motor India is planning to introduce fresh products in the domestic market, especially after JSW’s partnership with the brand. Apart from the next-generation Astor, MG will also bring the new Hector and Glister models, while a new offering based on the Comet EV is also said to be in the works.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail

The styling is sharp and continues at the rear with wraparound LED taillights.

The compact SUV continues to be highly lucrative, and the next-gen Astor will continue to lock horns against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and more. Notably, all aforementioned models are bound to get their respective electric derivatives in the near future.

Source