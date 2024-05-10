MG Comet, Astor, Hector, ZS EV ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ Special Editions Launched In India
Published on May 10, 2024
Highlights
- Special edition celebrates 100 years of MG
- Offered in a new Evergreen paint finish
- Get all-black cabin and new green theme for the infotainment system
MG Motor India has launched new special editions of the Comet, Astor, Hector and ZS EV to commemorate MG’s centenary. Called the ‘100-Year Limited Edition’, the special editions feature a new ‘Evergreen’ paint inspired by the classic British Racing Green paint scheme. The prices of the special editions are as follows:
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|MG Comet EV
|Rs 9.40 lakh
|MG Astor
|Rs 14.81 lakh
|MG Hector
|Rs 21.20 lakh
|MG ZS EV
|Rs 24.81 lakh
Centenary editions based on the Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor and Hector.
Starting with the exterior, all four vehicles come in a unique Evergreen paint finish paired with a black roof. The models also featured darkened cosmetic elements to the exterior and wear ‘100 Year Limited Edition’ badging on the tailgate.
Exterior finished in a new Evergreen and black paint scheme.
Moving to the interior, all four cars get an all-black cabin with green accents. MG says that even the infotainment system features the unique ‘Evergreen’ theme along with customisable widget colour options.
Cabin gets black upholstery and a new green theme for the infotainment.
MG has not confirmed any further changes for any of the four models with the feature list and specification also remaining unchanged from the standard cars and SUVs.
