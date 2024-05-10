Login
MG Comet, Astor, Hector, ZS EV ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ Special Editions Launched In India

Commemorating 100 years of MG Motor, the special editions are finished in a unique ‘Evergreen’ colour that pays homage to the iconic ‘British Racing Green’ paint scheme.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Special edition celebrates 100 years of MG
  • Offered in a new Evergreen paint finish
  • Get all-black cabin and new green theme for the infotainment system

MG Motor India has launched new special editions of the Comet, Astor, Hector and ZS EV to commemorate MG’s centenary. Called the ‘100-Year Limited Edition’, the special editions feature a new ‘Evergreen’ paint inspired by the classic British Racing Green paint scheme. The prices of the special editions are as follows:

ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
MG Comet EVRs 9.40 lakh
MG AstorRs 14.81 lakh
MG HectorRs 21.20 lakh
MG ZS EVRs 24.81 lakh

Also read: Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail
 

MG 100 Years Edition 1

Centenary editions based on the Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor and Hector.

 

Starting with the exterior, all four vehicles come in a unique Evergreen paint finish paired with a black roof. The models also featured darkened cosmetic elements to the exterior and wear ‘100 Year Limited Edition’ badging on the tailgate.

 

Also read: MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
 

MG 100 Years Edition

Exterior finished in a new Evergreen and black paint scheme.

 

Moving to the interior, all four cars get an all-black cabin with green accents. MG says that even the infotainment system features the unique ‘Evergreen’ theme along with customisable widget colour options.

 

Also read: MG Hector Blackstorm First Look: In Photos
 

MG 100 Years Edition 2

Cabin gets black upholstery and a new green theme for the infotainment.

 

MG has not confirmed any further changes for any of the four models with the feature list and specification also remaining unchanged from the standard cars and SUVs.

