MG Hector Blackstorm First Look: In Photos

The Hector SUV is the third model from the brand after the Gloster and Astor to receive the 'Blackstorm' treatment.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • It inherits all the features from the Sharp Pro variant it is based on.
  • Prices for the Hector Blackstorm range between Rs 21.24 lakh and Rs 22.75 lakh.
  • It gets a special starry black exterior shade, as seen on the Astor and Gloster.

The MG Hector is the latest model from the brand to get a blacked-out treatment with the addition of the Blackstorm variant. MG recently launched the Hector Blackstorm in India at a starting price of Rs. 21.24 lakh, going up to Rs. 22.75 lakh for the 6-seat diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Based on the Sharp Pro variant of the SUV, the Hector Blackstorm is available in 5-, 6- and 7-seat variants.

 

 

Also Read: MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 21.24 Lakh

 

 

In terms of its exterior, the Blackstorm stands out with its starry black paint, complemented by dark chrome accents on the diamond pattern grille, skid plates, tailgate garnish and side cladding inserts. 

 

 

Moreover, it features 18-inch black alloys with red callipers, piano black roof rails, LED headlamps with a piano black bezel and a smoked effect for the strip connecting the tail-lights.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales March 2024: MG Motor India Reports 23% Decline YoY, At 4648 Units

 

 

On the inside, the cabin gets a black theme highlighted by gunmetal accents, while the seats, doors, and dashboard are finished in black. The Blackstorm logo is embossed on the front headrests. 

 

 

Since the edition is based on the Sharp Pro variant, it borrows all the features from it. That said, the Blackstorm is equipped with a 14-inch infotainment system that is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

 

 

It also gets a digital instruments display, wireless charging and a digital key.

 

 

Under the hood, the Hector Blackstorm offers a choice between petrol (CVT) and diesel (MT) powertrains. The 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers a peak 141 bhp and 250 Nm, while the 2.0-litre diesel motor generates 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

 

Listed below are the prices of the Hector Blackstorm, which costs between Rs 25,000 to 30,000 more than the equivalent Hector Sharp Pro variant. 

 

Blackstorm variantsEx-showroom prices
Hector (Petrol + CVT)Rs. 21.24 lakh
Hector (Diesel + MT)Rs. 21.94 lakh
Hector Plus 7-seater (Petrol + CVT) Rs. 21.97 lakh
Hector Plus 7-seater (Diesel + MT)Rs. 22.54 lakh
Hector Plus 6-seater (Diesel + MT)Rs. 22.75 lakh
# MG Motor India# MG Hector SUV# MG Hector Blackstorm# Hector Blackstorm# Blackstorm edition# MG Hector# Dark SUVs# Cars# Cover Story
