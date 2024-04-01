Auto Sales March 2024: MG Motor India Reports 23% Decline YoY, At 4648 Units

MG Motor India has released the sales numbers for March 2024, during which the company sold 4648 units. Compared to the 6,051 vehicles retailed a year ago in March 2023, MG witnessed a year-on-year decline of over 23 per cent. At the same time, compared to 4,532 units sold in February 2024, MG Motor India’s month-on-month sales saw a growth of 2.5 per cent.

Despite the YoY decline in March 2024, MG is positive that things will improve in the coming months. In the press statement, MG Motor India said, “The moderation in automobile industry growth, particularly passenger vehicle (PV) sales, evidenced in March, on the back of a delayed festive season and various other factors, should see a gradual positive uptick in the months to come.”

MG has announced witnessing a 14 per cent growth during the Financial Year 2023-24 over FY 2022-23

In March 2024, MG Motor India also rejigged its model and variant line-up. The MG Hector, ZS EV and Comet, all three saw the introduction of new variants with price cuts. Also, the company has announced witnessing a 14 per cent growth during the Financial Year 2023-24 over FY 2022-23. In FY2024 the company’s total sales stood at around 56,000 units.