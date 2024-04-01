Login
Auto Sales March 2024: MG Motor India Reports 23% Decline YoY, At 4648 Units

Compared to the 6,051 vehicles retailed a year ago in March 2023, MG witnessed a year-on-year decline of over 23 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MG Motor India sold 4648 units in March 2024
  • Compared to the 6,051 vehicles retailed in March 2023 MG sales dropped 23 per cent
  • MG also saw a 14 per cent growth during the Financial Year 2023-24 over FY 2022-23

MG Motor India has released the sales numbers for March 2024, during which the company sold 4648 units. Compared to the 6,051 vehicles retailed a year ago in March 2023, MG witnessed a year-on-year decline of over 23 per cent. At the same time, compared to 4,532 units sold in February 2024, MG Motor India’s month-on-month sales saw a growth of 2.5 per cent. 

 

Compared to 4,532 units sold in February 2024, MG Motor India’s MoM sales saw a growth of 2.5 per cent

 

Despite the YoY decline in March 2024, MG is positive that things will improve in the coming months. In the press statement, MG Motor India said, “The moderation in automobile industry growth, particularly passenger vehicle (PV) sales, evidenced in March, on the back of a delayed festive season and various other factors, should see a gradual positive uptick in the months to come.”

 

MG has announced witnessing a 14 per cent growth during the Financial Year 2023-24 over FY 2022-23

 

In March 2024, MG Motor India also rejigged its model and variant line-up. The MG Hector, ZS EV and Comet, all three saw the introduction of new variants with price cuts. Also, the company has announced witnessing a 14 per cent growth during the Financial Year 2023-24 over FY 2022-23. In FY2024 the company’s total sales stood at around 56,000 units.

