High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHonda X-ADV 750 India Launch Imminent: Official Video Out'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds FutureSuzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In HaryanaHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!2025 Kia Carens Clavis: For Modern Day Family Car Buyer | ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof & Lots Of Tech!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerLexus New LBXKia Carens ClavisVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainBenelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India

High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply

All vehicles that do not have an HSRP will need to get the high-security plates before June 30, 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • All vehicles must have HSRP by June 30, 2025
  • All vehicles with windshield also need to have colour-coded sticker
  • You can apply for HSRP either online or offline

If you own a vehicle that is more than 7 years old, then you might surely be aware of the term – HSRP. Well, for the uninitiated, HSRP or High Security Registration Plates are special vehicle number plates designed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). These tamper-proof plates are made from durable metal like aluminium and come with a unique identification number, a hologram, and registration details in clear, bold letters.

 

More importantly, they are uniformly designed to ensure easy identification and prevention of crimes involving vehicle identity. Now, all vehicles registered in India after April 1, 2019, already come with high-security plates. But all vehicles registered before that date without HSRP or vehicles that don't use the HSRP, will need to get one before June 30, 2025. Vehicle owners who do not comply with this will have to pay fines ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000. 

 

Also Read: Maharashtra Extends HSRP Fitment Deadline Till June 30 For Pre-April 2019 Vehicles

 

Hyundai Verna HSRP

 

So, if you are among the ones who haven’t replaced their number plates with HSRP yet, then here’s everything you need to know.

 

How To Get One?

 

You can apply for an HSRP either online or offline, and for both, you will need documents like - driving licence, vehicle registration papers, proof of address, and proof of identity. The online process is simple.

 

Online Process:

  1. Visit bookmyhsrp.com and enter the relevant vehicle details like registration number, chassis number, fuel type, and so on.
  2. Select your location and book the appointment slot. It could be a fitment centre or an authorised vehicle dealership near you. 
  3. Pay the fee and keep the confirmation receipt handy. 
  4. Visit the centre on the said date with the payment receipt and get the new high-security plates installed. 

 

Also Read: Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle

SIAM HSRP

Offline Process:

 

The process for the offline method is similar, only you will need to visit the RTO office or an authorised fitment centre. Fill up the application and submit copies of supporting documents like vehicle registration papers, proof of address, and proof of identity. Pay the fee and book the appointment. A confirmation slip will be provided with details about when and where HSRP will be ready for installation. 

 

Also Read: Vehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi

 

HSRP Colour-Coded Sticker

 

Along with the HSRP, all vehicles with a windshield also need to have a special colour-coded sticker stuck to the windshield. The stickers are essentially to identify the vehicle’s fuel type, and there are different colours for different fuel types. 

 

  • Blue for petrol and CNG vehicles
  • Orange for diesel vehicles
  • Green for electric vehicles

 

SIAM HSRP 2

 

If you have an HSRP but no colour-coded sticker, then the process to get one is similar. Visit the ‘Book My HSRP’ website and select ‘Only Colour Sticker’. Enter vehicle details like registration state, registration number, chassis number, and engine number. Enter the rear and front of the laser code that the mentioned on the HSRP, and after confirmation, select the fitment location and book the appointment slot. Pay the fee and take the payment receipt along with you for the fitment appointment. 

 

How Much Does It Cost?

 

The fee for HSRP may be slightly different for each state, however, on average, it is about Rs. 400 for two-wheelers and Rs. 1,100 for private four-wheelers. In both cases, you will need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 100 for the colour-coded sticker. 

 

Benefits Of HSRP

 

Now, some of the key benefits of switching to HSRP include theft prevention, ensuring the authenticity of the vehicle, and easy identification and tracking. Thieves stealing vehicles usually get them fitted with fake number plates. Since HSRP plates are not easy to replicate, it can be a big deterrent for thieves, as it will be difficult for them to move the vehicle around. 

 

SIAM HSRP 1

 

HSRPs also come with a unique identification code and a hologram, which allows authorities to verify if the vehicle plate is authentic and not counterfeit. This can help prevent vehicle-related fraud to a great degree.

 

Moreover, HSRPs can be easily tracked through Laser Identification Systems, with ANPR-enabled cameras, which can read the plates’ serial numbers. This will allow authorities to monitor, capture and fine traffic rule offenders.

# HSRP Number Plate# HSRP# HSRP deadline# High Security Registration Plate# High Security Number Plates# Cars# SUV# Electric Vehicle# Cars# Auto Industry# Two Wheelers# Bikes# bike# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Want to quickly access your driving license online? Here's a detailed breakdown of the process of getting your digital driving license in minutes using official platforms.
    How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
  • Rising city traffic levels spell a rise in demand for cars that offer the convenience of an automatic. Here's a look at the most affordable options available in India today.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India
  • The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.
    Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
  • As per the rules, all vehicles fitted with HSRPs – except two-wheelers – are required to feature a colour-coded sticker denoting the vehicle’s fuel type.
    Vehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi
  • First-of-its-kind E-mobility training lab is scalable, provides hands-on, real-life demonstration of EVs, and is completely mobile.
    TUV SUD Introduces E-Mobility Mobile Training Lab; Aims To Educate EV Sector Stakeholders To Handle High Voltage EVs

Latest Articles

  • Want to quickly access your driving license online? Here's a detailed breakdown of the process of getting your digital driving license in minutes using official platforms.
    How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
  • We take a look at a few high-end motorcycles that are powered by engines larger than the ones found under the hood of most mass-market cars sold in India.
    Top 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
  • Range remains one of the most important factors influencing the purchase of an electric scooter. Here are five scooters you can currently buy that promise to take you the furthest on a full charge.
    Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
  • Rising city traffic levels spell a rise in demand for cars that offer the convenience of an automatic. Here's a look at the most affordable options available in India today.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India
  • A 1,600 km odyssey on the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z celebrates the Indian Navy’s legacy, resilience, and maritime capabilities.
    Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels
  • We list down some of the prevalent car care products one must have to ensure their cars preserve their original condition.
    Top 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner
  • We list down some of the fastest cars produced in the world currently, primarily focusing on their engine specs, power output, and acceleration time.
    Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • We list out all the cars on sale in India that first-time car buyers can consider without needing to break the bank.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Cars in India: Your Entry To The World Of Four Wheels!
  • We look at some of the most affordable cars on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
    5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India
  • Home
  • Articles
  • Cars
  • High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply