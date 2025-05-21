High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply

If you own a vehicle that is more than 7 years old, then you might surely be aware of the term – HSRP. Well, for the uninitiated, HSRP or High Security Registration Plates are special vehicle number plates designed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). These tamper-proof plates are made from durable metal like aluminium and come with a unique identification number, a hologram, and registration details in clear, bold letters.

More importantly, they are uniformly designed to ensure easy identification and prevention of crimes involving vehicle identity. Now, all vehicles registered in India after April 1, 2019, already come with high-security plates. But all vehicles registered before that date without HSRP or vehicles that don't use the HSRP, will need to get one before June 30, 2025. Vehicle owners who do not comply with this will have to pay fines ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000.

So, if you are among the ones who haven’t replaced their number plates with HSRP yet, then here’s everything you need to know.

How To Get One?

You can apply for an HSRP either online or offline, and for both, you will need documents like - driving licence, vehicle registration papers, proof of address, and proof of identity. The online process is simple.

Online Process:

Visit bookmyhsrp.com and enter the relevant vehicle details like registration number, chassis number, fuel type, and so on. Select your location and book the appointment slot. It could be a fitment centre or an authorised vehicle dealership near you. Pay the fee and keep the confirmation receipt handy. Visit the centre on the said date with the payment receipt and get the new high-security plates installed.

Offline Process:

The process for the offline method is similar, only you will need to visit the RTO office or an authorised fitment centre. Fill up the application and submit copies of supporting documents like vehicle registration papers, proof of address, and proof of identity. Pay the fee and book the appointment. A confirmation slip will be provided with details about when and where HSRP will be ready for installation.

HSRP Colour-Coded Sticker

Along with the HSRP, all vehicles with a windshield also need to have a special colour-coded sticker stuck to the windshield. The stickers are essentially to identify the vehicle’s fuel type, and there are different colours for different fuel types.

Blue for petrol and CNG vehicles

Orange for diesel vehicles

Green for electric vehicles

If you have an HSRP but no colour-coded sticker, then the process to get one is similar. Visit the ‘Book My HSRP’ website and select ‘Only Colour Sticker’. Enter vehicle details like registration state, registration number, chassis number, and engine number. Enter the rear and front of the laser code that the mentioned on the HSRP, and after confirmation, select the fitment location and book the appointment slot. Pay the fee and take the payment receipt along with you for the fitment appointment.

How Much Does It Cost?

The fee for HSRP may be slightly different for each state, however, on average, it is about Rs. 400 for two-wheelers and Rs. 1,100 for private four-wheelers. In both cases, you will need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 100 for the colour-coded sticker.

Benefits Of HSRP

Now, some of the key benefits of switching to HSRP include theft prevention, ensuring the authenticity of the vehicle, and easy identification and tracking. Thieves stealing vehicles usually get them fitted with fake number plates. Since HSRP plates are not easy to replicate, it can be a big deterrent for thieves, as it will be difficult for them to move the vehicle around.

HSRPs also come with a unique identification code and a hologram, which allows authorities to verify if the vehicle plate is authentic and not counterfeit. This can help prevent vehicle-related fraud to a great degree.

Moreover, HSRPs can be easily tracked through Laser Identification Systems, with ANPR-enabled cameras, which can read the plates’ serial numbers. This will allow authorities to monitor, capture and fine traffic rule offenders.