Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle

The introduction of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) has bolstered vehicle identification and security in India. These specialised plates, made from aluminium, incorporate key features including a 3D hologram of the Ashoka Chakra, reflective film displaying 'India,' and a laser-etched serial number, rendering them tamper-proof and safe from counterfeiting attempts.

High-security registration plates are mandatory for all types of vehicles.

HSRP includes three types of plates: the standard front and rear, and an additional third registration plate (coloured stickers) for vehicles with windshields. Effective July 2022, newly sold vehicles are mandated to be equipped with HSRP-type plates.

Applications for new or replacement HSRP plates can be accessed via the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) website. The application process primarily necessitates submission of vehicle registration details, chassis, and engine numbers, along with a mobile number for receiving OTP, an email ID, and either a UPI ID or credit or debit card for online payment.

Karnataka has imposed a deadline for the implementation of HSRP plates.

For vehicle owners post-July 2022, HSRP compliance is automatic. However, for vehicles purchased after April 1, 2019, acquiring HSRPs is mandatory and is a straightforward process:

1. Visit the SIAM website and navigate to "Book HSRP."

2. Enter basic information and select district, vehicle type, and brand.

3. Provide the vehicle and personal details, and complete the payment.

4. Retain the acknowledgement post-payment.

If online booking is not feasible, alternative options include visiting an authorised showroom or the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for process completion. HSRP adoption is mandatory for all officially registered vehicles purchased post-2019, nationwide. While certain states such as Delhi, UP, and Tamil Nadu have not set a definitive deadline, Karnataka has imposed a clear cutoff date, having postponed it for another 3 months recently. Subsequently, penalties are stated to be imposed for non-compliance, depending on the vehicle type.