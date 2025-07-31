BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Differences Explained

BSA recently resurrected an iconic model from its history books that played a significant role post the Second World War, the legendary Bantam. And now, the hallowed name has made a comeback in a modern form christened the Bantam 350. Built on the same underpinnings as the Jawa 42 FJ sold in India, both brands are owned Classic Legends Pvt. Limited, which is primarily owned by Mahindra & Mahindra with majority stake and two external investors. Both machines are very similar to each other yet notably different too. While the 42 FJ is sold in India, the Bantam will be offered in European and other global markets. While mechanical similarities are plenty, there are subtle styling, ergonomic and market positioning that have a distinct differentiation. Here’s everything that is difference between the BSA Bantam 350 and Jawa 42 FJ.

BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Design and Styling

The first thing that differentiates both the motorcycle from each other is the styling. The Jawa 42 FJ follows a neo-retro design theme with a muscular teardrop-shaped fuel tank, twin exhausts, bold graphics, and a wide variety of the colour options in matte and gloss finishes. The BSA Bantam 350, on the other hand, adopts a more subtle British retro look packing a single-sided exhaust, sleeker bodywork, retro bar-end mirrors, minimalist tail lamp, minimalistic body panels and classic heritage cues tied to the iconic Bantam name. The contouring of the fuel tank and seat along with the size of the headlamp is slightly different compared to the Jawa. Lastly, BSA is offering the Bantam 350 in total of five colour options.

BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Dimension and Weight

Closely matched in terms of dimensions and weight, the differences between the two are small yet present. The Jawa 42 FJ has a kerb weight of 184 kg, seat height of 790 mm, fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and a ground clearance that measures at 175 mm. In comparison to Jawa, the BSA Bantam 350 tips the scale at 185 kg kerb, a kilogram more than the 42 FJ, meanwhile, seat height measures 100 mm more at 800 mm and a slightly larger fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. Ground clearance for the Bantam 350 hasn’t been revealed but expect it to a marginally more than the 42 FJ.

BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Cycle Parts

Stripped down to the bare chassis and cycle parts, both bikes are fundamentally the same. Both are built using the same double-cradle chassis with suspension duties handled by a telescopic fork up front and dual rear shocks with 5-step preload adjustment. Notably, while the 42 FJ has a front suspension travel of 130 mm, the Bantam 350 offers 5 mm more at 135 mm. Rear suspension travel for both bikes is the same at 100 mm.

As for the brakes, both bikes come with a 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Both bikes come equipped with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycles rides are 18-17 alloy wheel setup and while the first tyre profile is the same at 100/90-R18, the Bantam 350 get a slightly wide rear tyre. For reference, the 42 FJ rear tyre size is 140/70-R17 and on the Bantam 350 is 150/70-R17.

BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Features

In the features department, both motorcycles feature a full-digital circular instrument console with tell-tale lamps located around the bezel. While the unit is mounted in an off-set format on the 42 FJ, it is centrally mounted on the Bantam 350. You get digital readouts for the speed, tachometer, fuel gauge, odometer, trip meter, service indicator and some more. Both motorcycle feature LED lighting for the headlamp and tail lamp, and a USB charging port.

BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Engine

On paper, both the BSA Bantam 350 and Jawa 42 FJ share the same powertrain, the 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Alpha-2 DOHC motor mated to a six-speed gearbox. In terms of power figures, there is marginal difference in the max power while peak torque is the same for both. The 42 FJ churns out 28.77 bhp and 29.62 Nm while the Bantam 350 puts out 29 bhp and 29.62 Nm.

BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Price

Jawa currently sells the 42 FJ in India carrying a sticker price of Rs 1.99 lakh for the base colour variant going up to Rs 2.21 lakh for the top spec colour option. Meanwhile, the Bantam 350 is exported from India to UK and sold at a price of 3,499 pounds which roughly converts to Rs 3.3 to 3.4 lakh, which is mainly because of import fees applicable. Currently, BSA has no plans to launching the Bantam 350 in India anytime soon considering the brand-positioning.