Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: What Are the Differences?

The Jawa 42 FJ is the third model in the 42 series of Jawa motorcycles. We look at all the differences between the Jawa 42 FJ and the regular Jawa 42.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • At the entry-level, the 42 FJ is more expensive by Rs 26,000
  • Design remains largely unchanged
  • Jawa 42 FJ gets dual-channel ABS as standard

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its 42 motorcycle series with the launch of the new Jawa 42 FJ. The new model is positioned as the most powerful derivative in the 42 lineup and sits above the Jawa 42 and the 42 Bobber. The 42 FJ model gets a handful of changes over the standard Jawa 42, including a larger engine, sportier design elements, and upgraded hardware. Here's a closer look at the differences between the Jawa 42 and the recently launched Jawa 42 FJ on every front.  

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine

 

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: Design 

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42 5 1

At first glance, the Jawa 42 FJ shares much of its design DNA with the updated Jawa 42, but keen eyes will notice a couple of differences. The 42 FJ features upswept exhausts, giving it a more aggressive stance compared to the straight exhaust design of the standard 42. Also, the headlight is all LED in both models, but the 42 FJ’s unit appears to be restyled. Additionally, the 42 FJ is available in a fresh set of colour options, setting it apart visually from its sibling.

 

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: Engine 

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42 1 1

The most significant difference between the two motorcycles lies in their powertrains. The Jawa 42 FJ is equipped with a new ‘Alpha 2’ 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the standard Jawa 42 houses a smaller 294.72 cc engine, known as the ‘J Panther’, delivering 26.9 bhp and 26.84 Nm of torque. 

 

Despite the difference in engine, the power output difference is relatively marginal, with the 42 FJ offering only 2.1 bhp and 2.76 Nm more than the standard 42. Both models feature a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist function.

 

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42 2 1

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: Dimensions and Weight 

 

In terms of dimensions, the Jawa 42 FJ and the standard Jawa 42 are quite similar, with only slight variations. The seat height of the 42 FJ is 790 mm, marginally higher than the 788 mm seat height of the standard 42. The 42 FJ comes with a 12-litre fuel tank, slightly smaller than the 13.2-litre tank on the standard 42. 

 

Both models weigh 184 kg, although the standard 42 is 2 kg lighter. The 42 FJ has a longer wheelbase of 1,440 mm compared to the 1,369 mm wheelbase of the standard 42. Additionally, the 42 FJ rides on an 18-inch front wheel with a 100/90-section tyre, while the standard 42 has a narrower 90/90-section front tyre. The rear wheel setup also differs, with the 42 FJ featuring a wider 140/70 17-inch rear tyre compared to the 120/80 17-inch rear tyre on the standard 42.

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42 3 1

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: Cycle Parts and Hardware

 

The Jawa 42 FJ is fitted with 41mm telescopic forks at the front, a noticeable upgrade over the 35mm setup on the standard 42. At the rear, both models feature twin shock absorbers with preload adjustment, but the 42 FJ's shocks offer a 5-step adjustable preload.

 

 In terms of braking, the 42 FJ is equipped with a larger 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, both with floating calipers and ABS. In contrast, the standard 42 has smaller 280 mm front and 240 mm rear discs. Moreover, the 42 FJ comes with dual-channel ABS as standard across all variants, while the standard 42 only offers this setup on higher variants.

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42 7 1

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: Pricing 

 

When it comes to pricing, the Jawa 42 FJ is positioned as a more premium offering within the 42 series. It starts at Rs 1.99 lakh, with the top variant priced at Rs 2.20 lakh. On the other hand, the standard Jawa 42 starts at Rs 1.73 lakh and tops out at Rs 1.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the higher-spec variants. The price difference reflects the 42 FJ's larger engine, slightly more power, fresh paint scheme options, and the latest version of the 42 series. 

