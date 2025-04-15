Login
Jawa 42 FJ Spied With A Single Exhaust

Choosing a single-sided exhaust over a twin exhaust system will help in shedding weight along with other benefits
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Jawa 42 FJ spied with a single-sided exhaust
  • Single exhaust system will result in performance gains
  • Most likely to go on sale later this year

The Jawa 42 FJ is the latest motorcycle from the resurrected brand to go on sale in the Indian two-wheeler market. Like the other models in the portfolio, the 42 FJ also features a single-cylinder mill with a twin-exhaust system that resonates with Jawa’s motorcycle design of yesteryears. However, that ideology seems to have been considered for a change as a test mule of the 42 FJ was spotted sporting a single-sided exhaust instead of a double-sided exhaust. 

 

Jawa 42 FJ exhaust edited carandbike 2

 

Moving from a twin-exhaust setup to a single exhaust system will have definite benefits in terms of reduced overall weight, further resulting with a better power-to-weight ratio. Besides that, there could also be slight improvement in the performance output due to reduced exhaust piping and restrictions. 

 

Besides the above observations, the Jawa 42 FJ will continue to have the same setup. The motorcycle is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that registers 28.7 bhp and 29.62 bhp and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike rides on 18-17-inch alloy wheels suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is done by disc brakes at both ends and is accompanied by dual-channel ABS.

 

Source

# Jawa 42# Jawa 42 FJ# Jawa# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Popular JAWA Models