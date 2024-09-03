Login
Jawa 42 FJ: In Pictures

The Jawa 42 FJ is equipped with a larger 334 cc engine that is also featured on the Yezdi Adventure
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Priced from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh.
  • Offered in six variants.
  • Powered by a larger 334 cc engine.

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 42 FJ in the Indian market. The launch of this motorcycle comes only a month after the launch of the updated Jawa 42. The biggest talking point about this motorcycle is that unlike the Jawa 42 and 42 Bobber, it is equipped with a larger 334 cc engine. Offered in six variants in total, prices for the motorcycle range from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine
 

AD 4nXdtEVXOYBQvy39g30GHFh8 gGW GNYakyhJdwRZlPPbCkvMAUEguxU2lH6dKnK9r51v4BvW3udby341lIiVEknclmrfH IAUf

The main cosmetic differences on the Jawa 42 FJ are mainly down to the new colour schemes offered on the motorcycle. Aside from this, it gets twin exhausts with a slightly upswept design.
 

AD 4nXcKjXDjgQqXGqhHAWnQEw2GtJ3KjP7pf7kTixbfqt7LohT Oa9ZRsyTSwEtOavA39cMOR 9nRN7eknqrvjis9rSH2iFJWMTJEuGWVFnZVjBzdOSXGtqChlVVSwFk81o

The motorcycle retains the teardrop-shaped fuel tank and side covers 


Also Read: New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

AD 4nXdR2Je9bM2jzxyM jd4Yoyi5ydFHEyGtN5X5jN5jDb MZipyR0jvN0wuEXkfswofc934VAxzLDEPaurLqK 4Bil5vMnC7a ChmMWiioEX H oLMf Y2sJeVqvOtyU4QQlbc4U3XTyh5zh8ZH0GRi0 6

The 42 FJ has a wheelbase of 1440 mm and a ground clearance 178 mm

 

AD 4nXeESa9 axEwroRjOLsL0DZlO1TWDJO2Va5qYSKeXIok7sVNCJOZclFp3trGkkVp7BTEz1PGzTaf4M5BafLtI4TXv5RYFZgYWJGuZ5 gD tCcssy4kwkywNC I0GIodvCfeGfK3J3SczvAeXXTJGb

The motorcycle features the same round display unit as the Jawa 42
 

AD 4nXfoYasCgN njYUkJYt8DNKpQ9z8kDXASXJ2Tr OxhOhOqcUd3XUjl40GW7vcWXBTpT3ucBGf5 MywA9 Bqqge eU8 sewQqVZRQtcg6I6jKnvEPudF7WQqX

The motorcycle gets a 41 mm telescopic fork setup up front. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm disc brakes up front

AD 4nXfQOUvi3OrPoWIieu7BhJ1S48 vFnDqp64DR64SfxgowCa5NPBL H CQ2zsJYobDhz53PoD ATj592uhXniOPmROKtLvYaQOFtCk43iOU8lpYLe1lhx6MS9vq9ME51WA6PT0sXHxh5BLZLZn

The rear features a twin shock setup while braking power is provided by disc brakes 

 

AD 4nXfa 8Dpp6WvYYf053Ubk8 LrsYBNTT w69uPaNadqfc arcF6A76d8Cvj1vNj928SvaUd yuyLKjzws7AKp1xI32GQfIfN7Xt37bJDC4AWumTnyywW12TO8zjqx0LY9tYylfE0lt1A634rvQmQwiJgxG1D

The main highlight of the motorcycle is its engine, it gets the updated 334 cc engine from the brand's stable that churns out 29 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque. 

 

AD 4nXdN5kI0X Q2U2 Ul8uGgR dg ypJJvys n8nBLWi1rJwgvI3HTCS7RA 1StUYv ZPBofg8CRdU FQNebMHrRVE5L ex1ue M hNPFL7vnJV7upzqbN6P0FcD5lHWyA

The Jawa 42 FJ is offered in five colour schemes in total namely; Cosmo Matte Blue, Aurora Matte Green, Mystique Green, Deep Matte Black and Deep Matte Black with Red highlights. 


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

