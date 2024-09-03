Jawa 42 FJ: In Pictures

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 42 FJ in the Indian market. The launch of this motorcycle comes only a month after the launch of the updated Jawa 42. The biggest talking point about this motorcycle is that unlike the Jawa 42 and 42 Bobber, it is equipped with a larger 334 cc engine. Offered in six variants in total, prices for the motorcycle range from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine



The main cosmetic differences on the Jawa 42 FJ are mainly down to the new colour schemes offered on the motorcycle. Aside from this, it gets twin exhausts with a slightly upswept design.



The motorcycle retains the teardrop-shaped fuel tank and side covers



Also Read: New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

The 42 FJ has a wheelbase of 1440 mm and a ground clearance 178 mm

The motorcycle features the same round display unit as the Jawa 42



The motorcycle gets a 41 mm telescopic fork setup up front. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm disc brakes up front

The rear features a twin shock setup while braking power is provided by disc brakes

The main highlight of the motorcycle is its engine, it gets the updated 334 cc engine from the brand's stable that churns out 29 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque.

The Jawa 42 FJ is offered in five colour schemes in total namely; Cosmo Matte Blue, Aurora Matte Green, Mystique Green, Deep Matte Black and Deep Matte Black with Red highlights.



