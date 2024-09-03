New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

Jawa Motorcycles is all set to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42 today. The updated Jawa 42 was showcased in August 2024, and received a range of mechanical upgrades over its predecessor along with some new features and colour schemes. While the 42 still uses the 294 cc “J-Panther” engine, the new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine, possibly the same unit as has been used in the Jawa 350. It will also likely sport a few distinctive styling cues.

Visually, the new variant is expected to feature a sportier design than the current Jawa 42. The ergonomics are also expected to be slightly different, with the footpegs moved slightly back to give a sporty riding stance. The twin exhausts are likely to have a slightly upswept design, while the teardrop shaped fuel tank and side covers are likely to be retained to go with the Jawa 42 family design language. A semi-digital instrument console, as well as full-LED lighting is expected.

While the main frame is expected to be the same as before, the rear subframe could be different. The wheels will be cast alloy, with what are expected to be tubeless tyres with a fatter profile, while suspension will be a combination of telescopic front forks and twin shocks. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be standard, with a big front disc, possibly a 300 mm diameter disc.

The new variant of the Jawa 42 will likely get the updated 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been used in the Jawa 350. However, it remains to be seen if the Jawa 42 will have a completely unique state of tune on the engine or will share the exact tune with either the Jawa 350 or the Yezdi 350 Adventure.



