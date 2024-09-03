New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
Published on September 3, 2024
Highlights
Jawa Motorcycles is all set to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42 today. The updated Jawa 42 was showcased in August 2024, and received a range of mechanical upgrades over its predecessor along with some new features and colour schemes. While the 42 still uses the 294 cc “J-Panther” engine, the new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine, possibly the same unit as has been used in the Jawa 350. It will also likely sport a few distinctive styling cues.
Visually, the new variant is expected to feature a sportier design than the current Jawa 42. The ergonomics are also expected to be slightly different, with the footpegs moved slightly back to give a sporty riding stance. The twin exhausts are likely to have a slightly upswept design, while the teardrop shaped fuel tank and side covers are likely to be retained to go with the Jawa 42 family design language. A semi-digital instrument console, as well as full-LED lighting is expected.
While the main frame is expected to be the same as before, the rear subframe could be different. The wheels will be cast alloy, with what are expected to be tubeless tyres with a fatter profile, while suspension will be a combination of telescopic front forks and twin shocks. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be standard, with a big front disc, possibly a 300 mm diameter disc.
The new variant of the Jawa 42 will likely get the updated 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been used in the Jawa 350. However, it remains to be seen if the Jawa 42 will have a completely unique state of tune on the engine or will share the exact tune with either the Jawa 350 or the Yezdi 350 Adventure.
Jawa is all set to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42 today.
The motorcycle is expected to feature a bigger 334 cc engine. Here is the motorcycle under wraps.
The launch event of the motorcycle has begun.
Jawa has finally unveiled the 42 FJ, an all-new variant of the Jawa 42.
Here are a few more photographs of the motorcycle. It looks sportier than the standard Jawa 42, with many black body parts.
Here are a few specs of the Jawa FJ 42. The motorcycle gets wider tyres, 41 mm front forks, and the new Alpha 2 350 engine.
Jawa has just revealed that the 42 FJ will start at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going as high as Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine