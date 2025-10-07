Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Now Available On Amazon
- Jawa Yezdi Bikes listed on Amazon
- Models include Jawa 350, 42 FJ, Yezdi Adv and more
- Already on sale on Flipkart since October 2024
A year after debuting on Flipkart, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its online presence by partnering with Amazon India. The brand’s lineup is now available in 40 cities through Amazon, with plans to extend coverage to over 100 cities during the festive season.
Also Read: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision
Models listed on both Amazon and Flipkart include the Jawa 350, 42, 42 FJ, 42 Bobber, Perak, Yezdi Adventure and the Yezdi Scrambler. Both e-commerce platforms are also offering financing options and cashback deals.
Moving ahead, the brand says that 40 dealers across 30+ cities are live on the two platforms, with more expected to join in the coming weeks. The coverage spans markets across southern, northern, eastern, and western India, including states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review
In other news, Classic Legends – the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi – has passed on the benefits of the recent GST reduction to customers. The tax rate for motorcycles with engines under 350 cc has been lowered from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in a notable price drop across the entire Jawa and Yezdi lineup, all of which fall between 293 cc and 334 cc. Tap here to know model-wise prices.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Citroen
Aircross XEx-showroom Price₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
VictorisEx-showroom Price₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
- VinFast
VF7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
- VinFast
VF6Ex-showroom Price₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
- Citroen
Basalt XEx-showroom Price₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
CLE 53Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.35 Crore
- Renault
TriberEx-showroom Price₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
- MG
M9 EVEx-showroom Price₹ 81.08 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-07
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-14
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-15
- Mahindra XUV.e9Expected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-16
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-19
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-23
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-29
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-31
Trending News
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 7, 2025FADA Sales: GST 2.0, Navratri Sees Auto Sector Post 5 Per Cent Growth In September 2025Apex dealer body reported a muted first three weeks in September 2025, followed by a dramatic boost in demand as Navratri, GST 2.0 price reductions came into force.1 min
- car&bike Team | Oct 7, 2025Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Now Available On AmazonThe brand’s lineup is now available on Amazon in 40 cities currently with plans to expand to over 100 this festive season.1 min
- Girish Karkera | Oct 7, 2025Bolero Loved For Its Simplicity And Reliability: Mahindra Auto CEODespite retro not being the industry buzzword, the old-school SUV range continues to be a rage for the homegrown carmaker.1 min
- car&bike Team | Oct 7, 2025Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed By Rs 1.20 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 3.99 LakhBrixton is offering select units of the Crossfire 500 XC at a special price until November 5, 2025.3 mins
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 7, 20252025 Mahindra Thar: Old vs New; What’s Changed, What Could HaveThe 2025 Thar gets a major cabin upgrade inspired by the Roxx, new colours, and added features. Here’s what’s new and what’s not in the updated Thar.3 mins
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 7, 2025Nissan Tekton Name Confirmed For Upcoming C-Segment SUV; Set For India Launch Mid-2026Boxy C-SUV to sit in the heart of the Creta segment and will share its underpinnings with the upcoming new Duster for India.3 mins