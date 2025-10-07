logo
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Now Available On Amazon

Key Highlights
  • Jawa Yezdi Bikes listed on Amazon
  • Models include Jawa 350, 42 FJ, Yezdi Adv and more
  • Already on sale on Flipkart since October 2024

A year after debuting on Flipkart, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its online presence by partnering with Amazon India. The brand’s lineup is now available in 40 cities through Amazon, with plans to extend coverage to over 100 cities during the festive season.

Also Read: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision

Jawa 42 FJ web 22

Models listed on both Amazon and Flipkart include the Jawa 350, 42, 42 FJ, 42 Bobber, Perak, Yezdi Adventure and the Yezdi Scrambler. Both e-commerce platforms are also offering financing options and cashback deals.

Moving ahead, the brand says that 40 dealers across 30+ cities are live on the two platforms, with more expected to join in the coming weeks. The coverage spans markets across southern, northern, eastern, and western India, including states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review

2024 Jawa Perak 1

In other news, Classic Legends – the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi – has passed on the benefits of the recent GST reduction to customers. The tax rate for motorcycles with engines under 350 cc has been lowered from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in a notable price drop across the entire Jawa and Yezdi lineup, all of which fall between 293 cc and 334 cc. Tap here to know model-wise prices.

