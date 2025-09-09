Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 1100SX And Versys Models Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.50 LakhGST 2.0 Effect: Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7 & Q8 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 7.8 LakhHyundai Unveils Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025; First Compact Ioniq Debuts New Design LanguageJawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision GST Rate Revision: Kia Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens & Carnival To Get More Affordable From September 22
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2026 BMW iX3 xDrive50 First LookVolkswagen ID.Cross Concept First look: New Taigun EV?Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review: All-In-One Scooter? | Review | carandbike |
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi Q6 E-TronMahindra BE.05VinFast VF9Leapmotor B10Hyundai Nexo
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision

Classic Legends is passing on the GST cut benefits, reducing prices across Jawa and Yezdi models.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maximum cut on Jawa Perak, now priced at Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Recently launched Yezdi Roadster gets a price cut of over Rs 16,000
  • Jawa 42 FJ now priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

Classic Legends has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST cut to its customers. The revised tax rate drops from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for motorcycles with engines under 350cc, and that’s good news for buyers of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. Since every model in the Jawa and Yezdi lineup falls within the 293 cc to 334 cc range, all of them are set to get significantly cheaper. 

2025 Yezdi Adventure

As part of the GST-driven price revision, all Yezdi models have received notable price cuts. The Yezdi Roadster, which was earlier priced at Rs 2.10 lakh, now costs Rs 1.94 lakh, a drop of about Rs 16,000. The Yezdi Adventure sees a similar revision, going from Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 1.98 lakh, making it cheaper by nearly Rs 17,000. Meanwhile, the Yezdi Scrambler, previously priced at Rs 2.12 lakh, is now available at Rs 1.95 lakh.

 

ModelOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Yezdi RoadsterRs 2,09,969Rs 1,93,565Rs 16,404
Yezdi ScramblerRs 2,11,900Rs 1,95,345Rs 16,555
Yezdi AdventureRs 2,14,900Rs 1,98,111Rs 16,789
Jawa 42Rs 1,72,942Rs 1,59,431Rs 13,511
Jawa 350Rs 1,98,950Rs 1,83,407Rs 15,543
Jawa 42 BobberRs 2,09,500Rs 1,93,133Rs 16,367
Jawa 42 FJRs 2,10,142Rs 1,93,725Rs 16,417
Jawa PerakRs 2,16,705Rs 1,99,775Rs 16,930

  Coming to the Jawa lineup, the Jawa 42, earlier priced at Rs 1.72 lakh, now comes in at Rs 1.59 lakh. The Jawa 350 has seen a similar price cut, going from Rs 1.98 lakh to Rs 1.83 lakh. The 42 Bobber is now available at Rs 1.93 lakh, and the Perak at Rs 1.99 lakh, both models getting a price cut of over Rs 16,000. All these revised prices will be applicable starting September 22, once the new 18 per cent GST rate kicks in.

Jawa Perak LEAD 2 2022 09 08 T07 03 23 234 Z

Every model in the lineup runs on the brand’s liquid-cooled Alpha2 engines, either with a smaller 293 cc or the 334 cc mill. The smaller engine pumps out 27bhp with 27.05Nm of torque, while the bigger one cranks out 29bhp and 30Nm of torque. All three Yezdi motorcycles share the same 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The Roadster and Adventure have been upgraded with the latest Alpha2 engine for improved performance, while the Scrambler is yet to receive this update. 

# Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles# Jawa Motorcycles# Yezdi Motorcycles# GST on Two-Wheelers# Jawa 42# Jawa 42 FJ# Jawa Perak# Jawa 350# Jawa 42 Bobber# Yezdi Roadster# Yezdi Scrambler# Yezdi Bikes# GST Rate# GST# GST Rate Cuts# GST on vehicles# GST Council Cut Rates# GST Cuts# GST Two Wheelers# Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Kia has said that prices of its range of internal combustion models will be reduced by up to Rs 4.49 lakh.
    GST Rate Revision: Kia Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens & Carnival To Get More Affordable From September 22
  • Effective September 22, 2025, the Magnite becomes more accessible with price cuts ranging from Rs 52,400 to Rs 1 lakh.
    Nissan Magnite Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • The biggest reduction in price across the Skoda passenger vehicle portfolio is for the flagship Kodiaq SUV.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq Prices Slashed Post GST Reform
  • “GST 2.0 makes cars and bikes more affordable, keeps EVs at 5 percent, and gives the auto sector a big boost,” say industry leaders.
    GST 2.0: Indian Auto Sector Welcomes New Tax Regime; Calls It A Boost For Buyers
  • Just in time for the festive rush, the Indian government has revised GST rates on two-wheelers, slashing taxes on up to 350cc, but increasing it sharply for larger-capacity models.
    GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc

Latest News

  • The Ninja ZX-10R is being offered with the maximum benefit, followed by the Versys 1100.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 1100SX And Versys Models Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • Audi has announced revised prices for its internal combustion vehicles following the implementation of revised GST rates on automobiles.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7 & Q8 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 7.8 Lakh
  • The Concept THREE is a bold, compact EV with sustainable design, smart tech, and comes with Europe-focused electrification plans.
    Hyundai Unveils Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025; First Compact Ioniq Debuts New Design Language
  • Classic Legends is passing on the GST cut benefits, reducing prices across Jawa and Yezdi models.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision
  • Kia has said that prices of its range of internal combustion models will be reduced by up to Rs 4.49 lakh.
    GST Rate Revision: Kia Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens & Carnival To Get More Affordable From September 22
  • The Vision O concept showcases the brand’s future design language for estates.
    Skoda Vision O Electric Concept Unveiled; Previews Future Design Language For Estates
  • The adventure tourer now offers improved efficiency, updated electronics, better passenger comfort, and updated adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning system.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched At Rs 22.98 Lakh
  • Highest reduction in prices across the Lexus portfolio is for the LX 500d, followed by the RX 500h and RX 350h.
    Lexus Cars, SUVs Get Cheaper By Up To ₹20.80 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • Effective September 22, 2025, the Magnite becomes more accessible with price cuts ranging from Rs 52,400 to Rs 1 lakh.
    Nissan Magnite Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • The all-electric GLC gets a 94 kWh battery pack, while its wheelbase is slightly longer than the ICE GLC's.
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range

Popular JAWA Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision