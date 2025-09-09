Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision

Classic Legends has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST cut to its customers. The revised tax rate drops from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for motorcycles with engines under 350cc, and that’s good news for buyers of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. Since every model in the Jawa and Yezdi lineup falls within the 293 cc to 334 cc range, all of them are set to get significantly cheaper.

As part of the GST-driven price revision, all Yezdi models have received notable price cuts. The Yezdi Roadster, which was earlier priced at Rs 2.10 lakh, now costs Rs 1.94 lakh, a drop of about Rs 16,000. The Yezdi Adventure sees a similar revision, going from Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 1.98 lakh, making it cheaper by nearly Rs 17,000. Meanwhile, the Yezdi Scrambler, previously priced at Rs 2.12 lakh, is now available at Rs 1.95 lakh.

Model Old Price New Price Difference Yezdi Roadster Rs 2,09,969 Rs 1,93,565 Rs 16,404 Yezdi Scrambler Rs 2,11,900 Rs 1,95,345 Rs 16,555 Yezdi Adventure Rs 2,14,900 Rs 1,98,111 Rs 16,789 Jawa 42 Rs 1,72,942 Rs 1,59,431 Rs 13,511 Jawa 350 Rs 1,98,950 Rs 1,83,407 Rs 15,543 Jawa 42 Bobber Rs 2,09,500 Rs 1,93,133 Rs 16,367 Jawa 42 FJ Rs 2,10,142 Rs 1,93,725 Rs 16,417 Jawa Perak Rs 2,16,705 Rs 1,99,775 Rs 16,930

Coming to the Jawa lineup, the Jawa 42, earlier priced at Rs 1.72 lakh, now comes in at Rs 1.59 lakh. The Jawa 350 has seen a similar price cut, going from Rs 1.98 lakh to Rs 1.83 lakh. The 42 Bobber is now available at Rs 1.93 lakh, and the Perak at Rs 1.99 lakh, both models getting a price cut of over Rs 16,000. All these revised prices will be applicable starting September 22, once the new 18 per cent GST rate kicks in.

Every model in the lineup runs on the brand’s liquid-cooled Alpha2 engines, either with a smaller 293 cc or the 334 cc mill. The smaller engine pumps out 27bhp with 27.05Nm of torque, while the bigger one cranks out 29bhp and 30Nm of torque. All three Yezdi motorcycles share the same 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The Roadster and Adventure have been upgraded with the latest Alpha2 engine for improved performance, while the Scrambler is yet to receive this update.