GST 2.0: Suzuki Hayabusa, GSX-8R, V-Strom 800 DE Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1.16 Lakh
- The Hayabusa now costs Rs 18.06 lakh post GST 2.0
- The V-Strom 800 DE gets a price hike of Rs 70,763
- GSX-8R is now priced at Rs 9.88 lakh
With the Katana now discontinued, Suzuki India’s big bike portfolio is down to three models: the Hayabusa, GSX-8R and the V-Strom 800 DE. All three fall under the higher GST slab for larger-capacity motorcycles and, as a result, now command a higher price tag than before. Here’s a breakdown of how much each model’s price has been revised.
|Model
|Pre-GST 2.0 Price
|Post-GST 2.0 Price
|Difference
|GSX-8R
|Rs 9,25,000
|Rs 9,88,551
|Rs 63,551
|V-Strom 800 DE
|Rs 10,30,000
|Rs 11,00,763
|Rs 70,763
|Hayabusa
|Rs 16,90,000
|Rs 18,06,107
|Rs 1,16,107
The GSX-8R earlier carried a price tag of Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and post GST revision, it now costs Rs 9.88 lakh, which is an increase of Rs 63,551. The V-Strom 800 DE has also seen an upward revision from Rs 10.30 lakh to Rs 11.00 lakh, making it costlier by Rs 70,763. Meanwhile, the flagship Hayabusa has crossed the Rs 18 lakh mark, with its price rising from Rs 16.90 lakh to Rs 18.06 lakh, which is a difference of Rs 1.16 lakh.
Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0
All three of Suzuki’s big bikes were updated earlier this year, with changes limited to new colour schemes and compliance with the OBD-2B norms.
The GSX-8R draws power from a 776 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is the same motor that also does duty on the V-Strom 800 DE. It produces 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of torque at 6,800 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Hayabusa, meanwhile, has a 1,340 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, punching out 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, also mated to a six-speed gearbox.
Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?
While the larger models have seen a rise in prices under GST 2.0, Suzuki’s sub-350 cc lineup, including both scooters and motorcycles, has moved in the opposite direction. These smaller models have become more affordable, with price cuts of up to Rs 18,024 as the company passes on the benefits of the revised tax rates to customers.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom and vary from city to city.
