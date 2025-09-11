Suzuki Katana Discontinued In India
Published on September 11, 2025
- Suzuki Katana removed from Indian lineup after 3 years
- Was named after Japanese samurai sword
- Suzuki India now offers only 3 big bikes
Suzuki Motorcycle India has quietly discontinued the Katana from its lineup, with the model now removed from the brand’s official Indian website. Launched in July 2022, the Katana had a niche following thanks to its retro-modern design and strong performance, but it struggled to gain a solid foothold in the Indian market. Its exit comes a little over three years after its debut in the country.
Priced at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom), the Katana was brought into India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and assembled locally. While Suzuki hasn’t issued an official statement about why the model has been pulled from the shelves, it doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Despite its appealing design and specs, the Katana never translated its global reputation into strong sales in India.
Inspired by the iconic Japanese samurai sword it’s named after, the Suzuki Katana originally debuted in 1981 and quickly became one of Suzuki’s standout models globally. The new version carried forward that legacy with a neo-retro design and sharp styling. It was powered by a 999 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine producing 150 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm.
With the Katana now out of the picture, Suzuki’s big bike portfolio in India currently includes three models: the Hayabusa priced at Rs 16.90 lakh, the GSX-8R at Rs 9.25 lakh, and the V-Strom 800DE at Rs 10.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
