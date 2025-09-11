HomeNews & Reviews
GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887

Honda has reduced prices across its two-wheeler range up to 350cc, following the GST rate cut from 28 to 18 per cent on eligible models.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Price cuts up to Rs 18,887 on models under 350 cc
  • Activa, Shine, CB350 series see major reductions
  • BigWing bikes above 350 cc to face higher GST post September 22

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that it will pass on the full benefits of the recent GST rate cut to its customers across its range of scooters and motorcycles up to 350 cc. Following the GST Council’s decision to reduce the tax rate on two-wheelers from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, HMSI models will see ex-showroom price reductions of up to Rs 18,887, varying by model. 

 

Also Read: Gadkari Slams Criticism Of E20 Rollout As “Paid Political Campaign
 

Honda Activa 2025 launched india carandbike edited 3


In the scooter lineup, the Activa 110 gets a benefit of up to Rs 7,874, while the Dio 110 offers savings of up to Rs 7,157. The Activa 125 and Dio 125 now come with reductions of up to Rs 8,259 and Rs 8,042, respectively.  

 

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22

Honda Shine 100 DX launched india edited carandbike 2

In the commuter motorcycle range, the Shine 100 sees a price cut of up to Rs 5,672, and the Shine 100 DX gets up to Rs 6,256 off. The Livo 110 offers savings up to Rs 7,165, while the Shine 125 sees a reduction of up to Rs 7,443. The SP125 is now available with a benefit of up to Rs 8,447, and the CB125 Hornet with up to Rs 9,229 off. 

  

The Unicorn gets a price cut of up to Rs 9,948, and the SP160 offers up to Rs 10,635 in savings. The Hornet 2.0 and NX200 now come with reductions of up to Rs 13,026 and Rs 13,978, respectively.

 

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Cars Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 95,500

Honda CB 350 RS 2022 08 08 T06 37 49 934 Z

In the 350 cc category, the CB350 H’ness sees a benefit of up to Rs 18,598, the CB350RS up to Rs 18,857, and the latest addition to the lineup, the CB350, gets the highest price reduction of up to Rs 18,887. 

 

Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc

Honda CB 750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8 60 Lakh 1

However, while welcoming the lower GST for models up to 350 cc, Honda is also closely evaluating the impact of the higher 40 per cent GST rate on motorcycles above that threshold. This change is expected to affect much of its premium BigWing lineup, except for the CB350 series.  

 

ModelMaximum GST Benefit
Activa 110Up to Rs 7,874
Dio 110Up to Rs 7,157
Activa 125Up to Rs 8,259
Dio 125Up to Rs 8,042
Shine 100Up to Rs 5,672
Shine 100 DXUp to Rs 6,256
Livo 110Up to Rs 7,165
Shine 125Up to Rs 7,443
SP125Up to Rs 8,447
CB125 HornetUp to Rs 9,229
UnicornUp to Rs 9,948
SP160Up to Rs 10,635
Hornet 2.0Up to Rs 13,026
NX200Up to Rs 13,978
CB350 H’nessUp to Rs 18,598
CB350RSUp to Rs 18,857
CB350Up to Rs 18,887
