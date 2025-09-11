GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Cars Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 95,500

Honda Cars India has joined several other automakers in updating the prices of its vehicles. From September 22, 2025, the company will pass on the full benefits of the new GST reforms announced earlier this month directly to customers.

Honda is reducing prices on its entire portfolio. The second-generation Honda Amaze will get a price cut of up to Rs 72,800, while the third-generation Amaze will see a reduction of up to Rs 95,500. The Honda Elevate’s price is expected to decrease by up to Rs 58,400, and the Honda City's by up to Rs 57,500. Variant-wise post-GST reduction price details will be available at authorised Honda dealerships.

Along with the price slash, which is effective post September 22, Honda is currently offering discounts across several of its models. The Elevate compact SUV has discounts up to Rs 1.22 lakh, while the new third-generation Amaze comes with benefits of up to Rs 77,200. The Honda City is available with benefits up to Rs 1,07,300, and the second-generation Amaze offers benefits up to Rs 97,200.



Under the new GST rules, cars that are under 4 meters in length and powered by petrol engines up to 1200 cc or diesel engines up to 1500 cc will now attract a GST rate of 18 per cent, down from the previous 28 per cent. For all other cars and SUVs exceeding these engine sizes and length limits, a flat GST rate of 40 per cent will apply. However, these vehicles will no longer be subject to the additional cess that was previously charged, resulting in an effective GST reduction of 6-10 per cent, depending on the model.

