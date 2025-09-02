Honda Elevate Gets Festive Season Updates With New Interiors And Exterior Styling Options

Honda Cars India has rolled out festive season updates for the Elevate, with fresh interior themes, new exterior styling packages, and added features across variants. With these updates, Honda aims to keep the Elevate fresh and relevant in the tough competition, while bringing more footfall to the showroom during this forthcoming festive season.

The top-spec ZX grade now gets a premium Ivory & Black interior option, complete with leatherette seats and soft-touch inserts. Customers can also opt for the new Alpha-Bold Plus Grille, a 360° surround camera, and 7-colour ambient lighting. With the addition of Ivory, the ZX now offers three interior choices — Tan, Ivory, and Black (Black Edition). Prices for the ZX Ivory grade start at Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The V and VX grades receive a refreshed cabin with black fabric upholstery and ivory dashboard inserts, replacing the older beige theme. These trims also get the Alpha-Bold grille as an optional accessory and a new Crystal Black Pearl paint shade. Prices start at Rs 12.39 lakh for the V and Rs 14.13 lakh for the VX.

For those who prefer an all-dark look, the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition continue to be offered with chrome and silver accents with the regular grille; the Signature version gets full blacked-out styling, ambient lighting, and the new grille as standard. Both feature all-black leatherette interiors with subtle contrast stitching.

Commenting on the update, Kunal Behl, VP, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India, said: “The Honda Elevate is a very successful model. With the new ZX grade and enhancements across all trims, we aim to offer more choices for customers this festive season.”

Mechanically, the Elevate remains unchanged with its 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT. It continues to boast a spacious cabin, a large boot, and a ground clearance that makes it road-trip ready. On the safety front, the ZX variant comes with Honda Sensing ADAS, six airbags, LaneWatch camera, VSA, traction control, hill-start assist, and ISOFIX seats. Customers also benefit from a 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty, with options to extend up to 10 years.