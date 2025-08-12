Honda Elevate: Built For Our Roads and Lives

Roads in India aren’t just strips of tarmac. They are a testing ground. Between narrow lanes, uneven surfaces, sudden showers, and spontaneous U-turns, our daily commute can feel like a small expedition. And yet, amid this chaos, there are machines that don’t just survive—they adapt. The Honda Elevate is one of them. We’ve been spending lots of time with the Elevate this monsoon — and, as we all know, the rains in Mumbai and even Delhi can be mad — and what stood out wasn’t just its ability to handle poor roads or big puddles: it was the way the car feels built for how India actually drives.

The right kind of SUV

The Elevate doesn’t scream for attention. It wears its SUV stance with quiet confidence: a bold grille, strong lines, and a ride height that immediately inspires trust. And that 220 mm ground clearance? It’s your buffer against monsoon craters, rogue speed bumps, and vanishing roads. But what really impressed us was how the Elevate doesn’t feel bulky despite its size. It’s easy to place, the steering is light in the city, and the turning radius is tight enough for U-turns in tight spaces. You sit high, with a clear view of the road ahead, and, as we all know, in India, that makes a world of difference.

As you spend more time inside, you’ll also realise that the Elevate is a car that soothes you. The cabin is clean, well laid-out, and not trying to be something it’s not. Everything is exactly where it should be—within reach, easy to use, and thoughtfully placed. The wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work without a fuss. The wireless charger does its job. And the visibility all around—from the driver’s seat and the rear—is excellent. This is a car wins you over with sophisticated solidity. At the back, there’s plenty of legroom. The flat floor helps, and the overall sense of space is generous. It’s an incredibly comfortable second row. Whether you're self-driven or being chauffeured, it works equally well. And then there’s the boot: 458 litres of usable space. Square, deep, and wide enough to take in large suitcases or several cabin bags. Perfect for families, road trips, or just a grocery run that gets a little ambitious.

Under the hood

The Elevate uses Honda’s tried-and-tested 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, which is smooth, predictable, and genuinely fun to rev. In fact, there’s something old-school Honda about it: it builds power progressively, there’s no sudden surge, and the engine note is clean and natural. The 6-speed manual gearbox is slick and satisfying, with a light clutch and precise throws. It feels mechanical in a good way. And if you prefer convenience, you ought to have a look at the CVT variant, which is refined and smooth, and with none of that rubber-band effect. In a world of temperamental turbo-petrols, this naturally aspirated engine is refreshingly stress-free.

Ready for India

The Elevate’s ride quality is another area where it feels tailored for Indian use. The suspension is soft but not floaty: it absorbs potholes, handles broken roads, and settles quickly. You’re not tossed around. You don’t hear loud crashes. Even over rough patches, the cabin remains quiet and composed. Paired with that generous ground clearance, it’s the kind of setup that gives you peace of mind. You don’t need to second-guess the road ahead. You just drive. And Honda’s got safety sorted as well.

The company’s advanced driver assistance system—Honda Sensing—is standard on the higher variants. It includes lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, which alerts the driver if the vehicle is in danger of straying off the road and assists with steering, and collision mitigation braking. Useful? Absolutely. Obtrusive? Not at all. For a country where the unexpected is always around the corner, that extra layer of safety is welcome. You also get six airbags, a multi-angle rear camera, and LaneWatch, which uses a camera installed below the right, passenger-side mirror to relay an image of the area on the right side of the vehicle to the central display screen. All of it adds up to a car that takes safety seriously. The Honda Elevate isn’t a headline-chaser. It’s a car built for people who want comfort, reliability, and calm. It drives well, rides well, and feels thoughtfully engineered for Indian needs. And in a sea of gimmicks and oversized promises, that feels like a breath of fresh air. If you want an SUV that understands you, not just the road—it’s right here.