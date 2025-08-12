Honda Elevate: Built For Our Roads and Lives

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed: Now Costs Rs 1.99 LakhToyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Gets New Bluish Black Shade2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2.10 Lakh New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Launch In Q3 FY26
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEWTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Honda Elevate: Built For Our Roads and Lives

Honda’s champion SUV is a sophisticated, confident customer that truly understands India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Roads in India aren’t just strips of tarmac. They are a testing ground. Between narrow lanes, uneven surfaces, sudden showers, and spontaneous U-turns, our daily commute can feel like a small expedition. And yet, amid this chaos, there are machines that don’t just survive—they adapt. The Honda Elevate is one of them. We’ve been spending lots of time with the Elevate this monsoon — and, as we all know, the rains in Mumbai and even Delhi can be mad — and what stood out wasn’t just its ability to handle poor roads or big puddles: it was the way the car feels built for how India actually drives.

     

    The right kind of SUV

    Honda Elevate Built For Our Roads and Lives

    The Elevate doesn’t scream for attention. It wears its SUV stance with quiet confidence: a bold grille, strong lines, and a ride height that immediately inspires trust. And that 220 mm ground clearance? It’s your buffer against monsoon craters, rogue speed bumps, and vanishing roads. But what really impressed us was how the Elevate doesn’t feel bulky despite its size. It’s easy to place, the steering is light in the city, and the turning radius is tight enough for U-turns in tight spaces. You sit high, with a clear view of the road ahead, and, as we all know, in India, that makes a world of difference. 

    Honda Elevate Built For Our Roads and Lives 2

    As you spend more time inside, you’ll also realise that the Elevate is a car that soothes you. The cabin is clean, well laid-out, and not trying to be something it’s not. Everything is exactly where it should be—within reach, easy to use, and thoughtfully placed. The wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work without a fuss. The wireless charger does its job. And the visibility all around—from the driver’s seat and the rear—is excellent. This is a car wins you over with sophisticated solidity. At the back, there’s plenty of legroom. The flat floor helps, and the overall sense of space is generous. It’s an incredibly comfortable second row. Whether you're self-driven or being chauffeured, it works equally well. And then there’s the boot: 458 litres of usable space. Square, deep, and wide enough to take in large suitcases or several cabin bags. Perfect for families, road trips, or just a grocery run that gets a little ambitious.

     

    Under the hood

    Honda Elevate Built For Our Roads and Lives 1

    The Elevate uses Honda’s tried-and-tested 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, which is smooth, predictable, and genuinely fun to rev. In fact, there’s something old-school Honda about it: it builds power progressively, there’s no sudden surge, and the engine note is clean and natural. The 6-speed manual gearbox is slick and satisfying, with a light clutch and precise throws. It feels mechanical in a good way. And if you prefer convenience, you ought to have a look at the CVT variant, which is refined and smooth, and with none of that rubber-band effect. In a world of temperamental turbo-petrols, this naturally aspirated engine is refreshingly stress-free.

     

    Ready for India

    Honda Elevate Built For Our Roads and Lives 3

    The Elevate’s ride quality is another area where it feels tailored for Indian use. The suspension is soft but not floaty: it absorbs potholes, handles broken roads, and settles quickly. You’re not tossed around. You don’t hear loud crashes. Even over rough patches, the cabin remains quiet and composed. Paired with that generous ground clearance, it’s the kind of setup that gives you peace of mind. You don’t need to second-guess the road ahead. You just drive. And Honda’s got safety sorted as well. 

    Honda Elevate Built For Our Roads and Lives 4

    The company’s advanced driver assistance system—Honda Sensing—is standard on the higher variants. It includes lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, which alerts the driver if the vehicle is in danger of straying off the road and assists with steering, and collision mitigation braking. Useful? Absolutely. Obtrusive? Not at all. For a country where the unexpected is always around the corner, that extra layer of safety is welcome. You also get six airbags, a multi-angle rear camera, and LaneWatch, which uses a camera installed below the right, passenger-side mirror to relay an image of the area on the right side of the vehicle to the central display screen. All of it adds up to a car that takes safety seriously. The Honda Elevate isn’t a headline-chaser. It’s a car built for people who want comfort, reliability, and calm. It drives well, rides well, and feels thoughtfully engineered for Indian needs. And in a sea of gimmicks and oversized promises, that feels like a breath of fresh air. If you want an SUV that understands you, not just the road—it’s right here.

    # Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Elevate# Honda Elevate SUV# Honda Elevate features# Cars
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • The highest benefits of up to Rs 1.22 lakh are being offered on the Elevate SUV
      Honda Amaze, City, Elevate Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh In August 2025
    • Four destinations. Four Honda cars. And a million memories along the way.
      Honda Drive To Discover 13: From Cochin to Coimbatore
    • Offered in a single fully loaded variant, the City e:HEV is now cheaper by almost Rs 1 lakh.
      Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Prices Slashed; Now Costs Rs 19.89 Lakh
    • In news that will disappoint driving enthusiasts, the 'Sport' suffix brings only a cosmetic makeover for Honda’s illustrious sedan.
      Honda City Sport CVT Launched At Rs 14.89 Lakh: Here’s What’s Different
    • With this, only the ‘S’ variant of the second-generation Amaze remains on sale
      Second-Generation Honda Amaze VX Variant Discontinued

    Latest News

    • Hard-top sibling to the CLE 300 Cabriolet arrives in hot AMG guise with a twin-turbo in-line six engine under the bonnet.
      Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore
    • The Kawasaki KLX 230 will now be locally produced, leading to a massive price cut of Rs 1.31 lakh
      Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed: Now Costs Rs 1.99 Lakh
    • With six airbags as standard in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, it wasn’t long before Toyota’s version also got the same benefit.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Gets New Bluish Black Shade
    • The changes on the motorcycle mainly include revised styling, in addition to a few other tweaks on the mechanical front
      2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2.10 Lakh
    • This will be the third bike to emerge from the partnership between the two companies, after the X440 and the recently-discontinued Hero Mavrick 440
      New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Launch In Q3 FY26
    • Citroen India has reduced C3 hatchback prices by Rs 98,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on the variant.
      Citroen C3 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 98,000: Range Now Starts At Rs 5.25 Lakh
    • Honda’s champion SUV is a sophisticated, confident customer that truly understands India
      Honda Elevate: Built For Our Roads and Lives
    • Citroen has added a new variant for its top-spec Shine trim and has slashed prices by Rs 98,000 for the entry-level variant.
      Citroen C3 X Variants Introduced: Prices Start At Rs 7.91 Lakh
    • New KTM RC 160, based on the KTM 160 Duke, is expected to be launched by September 2025.
      KTM RC 160 Based On New KTM 160 Duke Confirmed
    • French carmaker Renault is all set to launch a major facelift of its subcompact SUV, the Kiger later this month
      2025 Renault Kiger Facelift To Launch On August 24