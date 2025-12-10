2026 Kia Seltos World Premiere Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images

Kia is set to unveil the second-generation Seltos in India today. The Seltos has been a key model for Kia in India, arriving as the brand’s first product and quickly garnering attention in the compact SUV market. As seen from the teaser images, the second-generation version is slated to arrive with a completely redesigned exterior and cabin, along with more features than the outgoing model.

Recent teasers have made it clear that the new Seltos will introduce a fresh design language, setting it apart from the first-generation model. It’s clear that Kia is pushing the design towards its global design language, and the new-gen model appears to borrow some bits from the brand’s flagship Telluride SUV.