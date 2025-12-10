2026 Kia Seltos World Premiere Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images
Kia is set to unveil the second-generation Seltos in India today. The Seltos has been a key model for Kia in India, arriving as the brand’s first product and quickly garnering attention in the compact SUV market. As seen from the teaser images, the second-generation version is slated to arrive with a completely redesigned exterior and cabin, along with more features than the outgoing model.
Recent teasers have made it clear that the new Seltos will introduce a fresh design language, setting it apart from the first-generation model. It’s clear that Kia is pushing the design towards its global design language, and the new-gen model appears to borrow some bits from the brand’s flagship Telluride SUV.
The second-generation Seltos will make its global debut today. Watch this space to know all the details about it.
Earlier teaser images shared by Kia showcased the front end featuring a wider “Tiger Face” grille with a chrome surround, paired with tall vertical DRLs positioned right at the edges.
Around the back, the new Seltos appears to get a full-width LED light bar that’s somewhat similar to the one on the Kia Carens Clavis. There is also a roof spoiler and a chunky silver skid plate.
The profile looks equally refreshed. The teaser images feature blacked-out pillars, new flush-fitting door handles, fresh alloy wheel designs, and a kink in the window line that flows towards the rear.
Powertrain options for the second-gen model are expected to be retained, along with transmission options.
Inside, too, the new Seltos is expected to pack a significant upgrade over the current SUV, with a host of new features set to be introduced.
The unveil event is about to begin, and before we jump in, here is a quick look at the 2019 vs 2023 Kia Seltos.
Here is your first look at the new Kia Seltos. It has grown in size compared to the first-gen model.
Here is how it looks from the profile and rear. New alloy wheels, taller stances are notable.
Engine choices remain the same: 2 petrol, 1 diesel engine option as its predecessor.
The new Seltos is 95 mm longer and 30 mm wider than the previous one. The wheelbase grows by 80 mm, thanks to Kia's K3 platform.
The height, however, is slightly lower at 1,635 mm, a reduction of 10 mm.
Here is a look at the cabin of the new-gen Seltos. It has changed vastly from the outgoing version.
The cabin features twin 12.3-inch screens - one for instrument duties and the other for infotainment purposes
Other features of interest include a 10-way electric-adjust driver seat with memory function, a head-up display, and 64-colour ambient lighting.
The Seltos will be offered in four variants - HTE, HTK, HTX & GTX, with the X-Line a styling package for the latter.
The second-gen Kia Seltos will launch in India on January 2, 2026.
Order books for the new Seltos will open on December 11, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. Deliveries are slated to commence in mid-January.
As for the engine, it continues with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission options include manual, CVT, iMT, and DCT.
Head to our unveil story to know more about the 2026 Kia Seltos: 2026 Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut; India Launch On January 2, 2026
