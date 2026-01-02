New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Pricing Compared
- Seltos undercuts Sierra in terms of pricing
- Both SUVs offered with 1.5 NA petrol, 1.5 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engine options
- Top variants get powered driver seat, Level 2 ADAS & more
The compact SUV segment has really heated up in recent months with multiple big launches. Maruti looked to further exert itself in the heavily contested segment with the launch of the all-new Victoris - a sister model to the Grand Vitara being retailed via its more widespread Arena dealer network. Tata joined the fray late last year with the reborn Sierra, an SUV that has generated a lot of hype around it for its extensive list of features and all-new turbo-petrol engine. And now, Kia has looked to revitalise its offering in the segment with the all-new Seltos. So how do the newest kids on the block stack up in terms of pricing? Let's find out:
Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Entry Level Pricing
Petrol:
Kia Seltos: Rs 10.99 lakh
Tata Sierra: Rs 11.49 lakh
Diesel
Kia Seltos: Rs 12.59 lakh
Tata Sierra: Rs 12.99 lakh
Kia has gone aggressive with the introductory pricing of the Seltos, and it's evident in the starting prices. The Seltos undercuts the Sierra by almost Rs 50,000 in terms of pricing for the petrol and diesel models. Despite the lower entry pricing, Kia has not skimped out on features on the Seltos either. Even the entry Seltos HTE gets you goodies such as LED MFR headlights and tail lights, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat, remote central locking, electric adjust wing mirrors, six airbags, ABS, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes and even a rear view camera and auto headlights.
The Sierra, on the other hand, brings you kit like LED projector headlights, LED light bar at the front & rear, an electronic parking brake, digital instrument cluster, all-wheel disc brakes, power adjustable wing mirrors, rear window sunshades, remote control locking, 6 airbags, ABS and ESC but misses out on bits like height adjustable driver seat, infotainment system and rear view camera.
New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Turbo-Petrol Pricing
Kia Seltos: Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh
Tata Sierra: Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh
Kia’s philosophy of offering something to meet everyone’s taste really rears its head in the number of variants and powertrain options. The second-gen Seltos is offered with the 1.5-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine option from the second from base HTE(O) variant onwards, which brings down its starting price to a low Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Add to this that buyers in lower variants can pick between an iMT or a DCT gearbox - it's DCT exclusive in top variants, and people wanting a turbo-petrol have plenty of choice.
As for the Sierra, the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol is offered only on higher trim levels - Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+ and solely with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox - no manual option.
New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Automatic Variant Pricing
Kia Seltos 1.5 NA Petrol CVT: Rs 13.39 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh
Kia Seltos 1.5 T-GDi DCT: Rs 16.29 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh
Kia Seltos 1.5 Diesel AT: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 NA Petrol DCA: Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 16.79 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Hyperion T-GDi AT: Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Diesel AT: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh
Kia has the pricing advantage across the board when it comes to the automatics. The 1.5 NA petrol and 1.5 diesel automatics are offered from the second from base HTE(O) trim onwards, while the turbo-petrol DCT combo is available from the mid-spec HTK(O) trim onwards. Similarly, for the Sierra, the NA petrol and 1.5 diesel are offered with automatic options from the second-from-bottom Pure trim onwards, while the Hyperion AT is available from the Adventure+ trim.
The Kia, however, does have a small advantage here too; buyers do get the option for the 1.5 NA petrol engine in the range-topping GTX/X-Line models replete with Level 2 ADAS. The naturally aspirated petrol on the Sierra, meanwhile, bows out in the mid-spec Adventure trim.
New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Top Variant Prices
Kia Seltos GTX(A): Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh
Tata Sierra Accomplished+: Rs 20.29 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh
Moving to the fully loaded variants, the Seltos has a notable pricing advantage over its rival. The option for an NA petrol CVT variant in GTX(A) spec really brings down the asking price while the turbo-petrol automatics have a Rs 1 lakh price difference (Rs 19.99 lakh for the Seltos and Rs 20.99 lakh for the Sierra). This gap widens for the diesel AT, which is priced at Rs 21.29 lakh in the Sierra and Rs 19.99 lakh on the Seltos. The X-Line (A) trim is priced identically to the GTX (A) and is only a cosmetic package.
It's in fully loaded spec that both the Sierra and Seltos look to please prospective buyers with long feature lists. The Sierra gets the impressive tri-screen display stretched across the dashboard fascia with a dedicated co-driver display, Level 2+ ADAS tech, powered tail gate, powered driver seat, JBL Black audio system with Dolby Atmos, powered driver seat with memory, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, panoramic sunroof, and an air purifier.
The Seltos too brings its A game to the field with its own Level 2 ADAS suite, front, rear & side parking sensors, 360 degree cameras, panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat with memory & welcome function, ventilated front seats, 64 colour ambient lighting, twin 12.3-inch displays and a dedicated 5.0-inch touchscreen for climate controls.
All prices, ex-showroom
