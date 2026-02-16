Ferrari 849 Testarossa India Launch On March 14

We don’t get to see a Ferrari being launched in India every day, so when one comes along, it's a bit extra special. And the one that is coming to our shores now is truly special. I am talking about the Ferrari 849 Testarossa, a car that revived the iconic Testarossa nameplate. It was introduced sometime back in September 2025 as a replacement of the SF90 Stradale, and this prancing horse will be launched in India on March 12, 2026. The car is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 10 crore.

In Ferrari’s own words, the new 849 Testarossa is “a hybrid plug-in super sports Berlinetta equipped with three electric motors alongside the mid-rear twin-turbo V8, delivering a total of 1050 cv, 50 more than the car it replaces”. More specifically, it’s a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes about 819 bhp, while the three electric motors add another 215 bhp. The combined figure is around 1,036 bhp, teasing the hypercar territory and around 50 bhp more than the SF90 Stradale. Peak torque stands at 850 Nm.

What these numbers essentially translate to is a 0-100 kmph sprint in under 2.3 seconds, and a top speed of 330 kmph. And thanks to the modern plug-in hybrid tech, the new Testarossa can go 25 km in pure-electric mode, courtesy of a 7.5kWh battery.

Visually, the 849 Testarossa might remind you of the original 1970s Ferrari prototypes, but the newer elements, including the active aerodynamics, are pure modern-age tech from Maranello. The car’s twin-tail rear end and active aero generate about 415 kg of downforce at 250 kmph, which means high-speed stability is likely to be impressive. And yes, you can have one in the Spider open-top version too. But if you can add more zeros on the cheque book, then get the ‘Assetto Fiorano’ pack, it is 30kgs lighter, has stiffened suspension, and dialled-up aero with twin wings.

Inside, the new-age Testarossa offers you a new-age cabin, and it’s built around the driver. The cockpit-style layout looks bold and modern, but elements like the steering wheel with mechanical buttons, evocative gated gear-selector motif add a retro vibe. The fully-digital driver cluster and a sleek, digital display for the passenger add a modern touch. Overall, the cabin looks clean, purpose-built and certainly a class above.