Maserati Unveils New GranCabrio V6

Maserati has rolled out a new variant for its convertible grand tourer, the GranCabrio. Showcased at the International Concours of Elegance in St Moritz, Switzerland, the new variant is equipped with a less powerful version of the ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine, while retaining most of the mechanical underpinnings of the more powerful Trofeo variant. Maserati also showcased the new one-off ‘GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE’ which was built through the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore



The new entry-level variant makes 58 bhp lower than the Trofeo variant

On the powertrain front, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 in the new variant churns out 478 bhp, which for reference is 58 bhp lower than the Trofeo variant. The entry-level variant has a top speed of 300 kmph, and can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4 seconds, 0.4 seconds slower than the Trofeo. Similar to the latter, the new variant also comes with all-wheel-drive as standard, and features air suspension.



The model on display at the venue was painted in a shade of Verde Giada and rode on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. The car was also equipped with a Sonus Faber high premium sound system with 19 speakers and featured adaptive full LED headlights with a dark finish.

Also Read: Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds



The GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE’ was built through the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme

Maserati also had on display its new one-off, the ‘GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE’ at the event. This model was painted in an exclusive three-layer body colour known as Ice Liquid tri-coat. The side intakes of the vehicle were finished in Gloss White, while the soft top featured a Blue Marine shade. On the inside, the upholstery is finished in a special ‘Ice’ shade, sporting carbon fibre panelling.



