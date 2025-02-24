Login
Maserati Unveils New GranCabrio V6

The standard GranCabrio is equipped with a less powerful version of the 'Nettuno' V6 engine that churns out 478 bhp
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 24, 2025

Follow us on

Story

Highlights

  • Maserati has introduced a new variant of the GranCabrio.
  • Has 300 kmph top speed.
  • Does the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4 seconds, 0.4 seconds slower than the Trofeo.

Maserati has rolled out a new variant for its convertible grand tourer, the GranCabrio. Showcased at the International Concours of Elegance in St Moritz, Switzerland, the new variant is equipped with a less powerful version of the ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine, while retaining most of the mechanical underpinnings of the more powerful Trofeo variant. Maserati also showcased the new one-off ‘GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE’ which was built through the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

 

Also ReadNew Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
 Maserati Unveils New Entry Level Gran Cabrio Variant 1

The new entry-level variant makes 58 bhp lower than the Trofeo variant

 

On the powertrain front, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 in the new variant churns out 478 bhp, which for reference is 58 bhp lower than the Trofeo variant. The entry-level variant has a top speed of 300 kmph, and can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4 seconds, 0.4 seconds slower than the Trofeo. Similar to the latter, the new variant also comes with all-wheel-drive as standard, and features air suspension.
 

The model on display at the venue was painted in a shade of Verde Giada and rode on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. The car was also equipped with a Sonus Faber high premium sound system with 19 speakers and featured adaptive full LED headlights with a dark finish.

 

Also ReadMaserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds
 Maserati Unveils New Entry Level Gran Cabrio Variant 2

The GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE’  was built through the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme

 

Maserati also had on display its new one-off, the ‘GranCabrio Trofeo ONE of ONE’ at the event. This model was painted in an exclusive three-layer body colour known as Ice Liquid tri-coat. The side intakes of the vehicle were finished in Gloss White, while the soft top featured a Blue Marine shade. On the inside, the upholstery is finished in a special ‘Ice’ shade, sporting carbon fibre panelling. 


 

# Maserati# Maserati GranCabrio# Maserati GranCabrio new variant# sports car# convertible# V6 sportscar# Cars
