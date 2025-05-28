Login
Maserati India Launched Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Goes On Sale

Maserati's range in India is expanding with the introduction of two new open-top models.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • GranCabrio convertible is priced from Rs 3.4 crore (ex-showroom)
  • Rs 5.31 crore for the MC20 Cielo
  • Both prices are without the optional extra

Maserati India has launched new models in their growing line-up. While there’s no official price announcement, both the MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio prices are out for the Indian market, and both are officially listed on the Italian marque’s official website. Where the GranCabrio retails at Rs 3.4 crore (ex-showroom), the bigger and more exotic MC20 convertible (which goes by the name Cielo) carries a price tag of Rs 5.31 crore. Both prices are without the optional extras that the owner can configure on their car to personalize it. 

 

Maserati MC20 Cielo

Maserati MC 20 Cielo 2023 1280 4c37b7c3c2b7309d7c5305d49073b165de

Back in 2022, Maserati decided to bring the wind back into its hair — and into ours — with the MC20 Cielo. At the time, it was the Modena-based carmaker’s first convertible in over three years. As you'd expect, the Cielo shares its underpinnings with the MC20 coupe — the same carbon-tub construction, the same exotic mid-engined layout, and the same twin-turbo 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 that belts out 630bhp and 730Nm. It’ll clock 0-100kph in a claimed 3-second flat. That’s just a blink slower than the coupe, but we are sure it will be hardly noticeable once you're behind the wheel, with the roof stowed and the exhaust in full scream.

 

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore

Maserati MC 20 Cielo 2023 1280 4702f1b3962205aba1c3ae5681e924cd75

Speaking of that roof — this isn’t your average cloth-top compromise. Maserati has gone with a 909mm electrochromic glass roof that turns opaque at the touch of a button. Something that you usually see in very expensive Porsches and BMWs. Here it folds away in a cinematic 12 seconds, adding about 85kg to the Cielo’s kerb weight (which now tips the scale at 1,560kg). 

 

GranCabrio Trofeo

Maserati Gran Cabrio Trofeo 2025 1280 52e2665b3071a8c63eef4404b04eb10565

If the Cielo is Maserati's halo convertible, then the new GranCabrio Trofeo is the grand tourer for those who still believe in V6 drama with a side of practicality. Essentially the drop-top version of the new, second-gen GranTurismo, the GranCabrio returns as a proper 2+2, aimed at long-distance cruising with a heavy dose of flair.

Maserati Gran Cabrio Trofeo 2025 1280 ff338e1d466cef01d1598d0550f13865ec

Under the hood is the same Nettuno V6, tuned to 550hp and 650Nm in Trofeo spec. That’s enough for a 0-100kph dash in 3.6 seconds, with a top whack of 316kph. The numbers are healthy, but what really sells the GranCabrio is its flare of top-down beauty. The fabric soft-top is quick on its feet too — up or down in 14 seconds, and operable on the move at up to 50kph. Inside, it’s business as usual — rich materials, digital real estate, and Maserati’s trademark driver-focused layout. And just like the GranTurismo coupe, the Cabrio comes with a deep catalogue of options and personalisation kits.

 

Also read: Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds

 

Maserati Line-up

Maserati GT 2 Stradale Unveiled 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2 8 Seconds 1

With the arrival of two new open-tops, the Trident line-up in India now stands at nine strong. You have the flagship MC20 and its Cielo, followed by the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. There’s also the Ghibli, Grecale and Levante, along with the four-door Quattroporte. That’s eight right there, and the ninth one is the ultra-rare and race-car-for-the-road GT2 Stradale.

# maserati india# maserati# maserati gt# maserati granturismo# maserati grancabrio# maserati mc20# mc20# mc20 cielo# grancabrio trofeo# car# Cars# Press Releases# Opinion# New Cars
