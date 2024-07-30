New Maserati GranTurismo India Launch On August 30

Maserati is set to expand its India portfolio with the launch of the new GranTurismo on August 30. The second-gen grand tourer – which debuted back in 2022 – is finally on its way to India, with both the petrol and all-electric derivatives set to be offered. The petrol GranTurismo will be the first to hit the market, with the battery-electric model (wearing the Folgore suffix) slated to arrive next year.

The latest Maserati GranTurismo maintains an evolutionary design, continuing the low-slung appearance and flowing lines of its predecessor. The front end is highlighted by a prominent Maserati Trident logo, with the bumper featuring large vents and a splitter. New additions include vents positioned behind the grille to direct excess air over the car’s body. The side profile retains the signature triple vent design seen across Maserati models.

The rear design is also an evolution from the previous model, now incorporating sleeker triangular tail-lamps. The all-electric Folgore variant mirrors the overall design but features revised bumpers and Folgore fender badging to distinguish it as an electric vehicle.

Inside, the GranTurismo has undergone a significant update, with digital screens and touch-based controls replacing many physical buttons. The cabin includes a digital instruments display and a large central touchscreen, while the classic analogue watch on the dashboard has been replaced by a configurable digital screen. Air conditioning and seat controls are managed via an additional 8.8-inch touchscreen positioned below the main 12.3-inch screen.

The all-electric Folgore employs a tri-motor setup.

In terms of power, the petrol GranTurismo is equipped with a new 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 engine, available in two configurations. The standard ‘Modena’ model delivers 483 bhp and 600 Nm, achieving 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 302 kmph. The performance-focused Trofeo variant produces 550 bhp and 650 Nm, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 320 kmph. Both variants feature all-wheel drive, and both petrol versions are likely to be available in India.

The all-electric GranTurismo Folgore features a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system with a total output of 751 bhp and 1,350 Nm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph. The Folgore is equipped with a 92.5 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 450 km on a full charge.

The new GranTurismo is expected to be priced above Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom), with various customization options available for buyers.