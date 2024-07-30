Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New BMW 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINI Cooper SKia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Maserati GranTurismo India Launch On August 30

Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Second-generation GranTurismo was unveiled in 2022.
  • Petrol model, powered by a V6 engine, expected to be available in two states of tune.
  • All-electric GranTurismo Folgore likely to be launched in 2025.

Maserati is set to expand its India portfolio with the launch of the new GranTurismo on August 30. The second-gen grand tourer – which debuted back in 2022 – is finally on its way to India, with both the petrol and all-electric derivatives set to be offered. The petrol GranTurismo will be the first to hit the market, with the battery-electric model (wearing the Folgore suffix) slated to arrive next year.

 

Also Read: Maserati Grecale Makes India Debut; Prices Start at Rs 1.31 crore

 

 

The latest Maserati GranTurismo maintains an evolutionary design, continuing the low-slung appearance and flowing lines of its predecessor. The front end is highlighted by a prominent Maserati Trident logo, with the bumper featuring large vents and a splitter. New additions include vents positioned behind the grille to direct excess air over the car’s body. The side profile retains the signature triple vent design seen across Maserati models.

 

The rear design is also an evolution from the previous model, now incorporating sleeker triangular tail-lamps. The all-electric Folgore variant mirrors the overall design but features revised bumpers and Folgore fender badging to distinguish it as an electric vehicle.

 

Inside, the GranTurismo has undergone a significant update, with digital screens and touch-based controls replacing many physical buttons. The cabin includes a digital instruments display and a large central touchscreen, while the classic analogue watch on the dashboard has been replaced by a configurable digital screen. Air conditioning and seat controls are managed via an additional 8.8-inch touchscreen positioned below the main 12.3-inch screen.

 

Also Read: Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Is A 818 bhp All-Electric GT Convertible

 

New Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore

The all-electric Folgore employs a tri-motor setup.

 

In terms of power, the petrol GranTurismo is equipped with a new 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 engine, available in two configurations. The standard ‘Modena’ model delivers 483 bhp and 600 Nm, achieving 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 302 kmph. The performance-focused Trofeo variant produces 550 bhp and 650 Nm, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 320 kmph. Both variants feature all-wheel drive, and both petrol versions are likely to be available in India.

 

The all-electric GranTurismo Folgore features a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system with a total output of 751 bhp and 1,350 Nm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph. The Folgore is equipped with a 92.5 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 450 km on a full charge.

 

The new GranTurismo is expected to be priced above Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom), with various customization options available for buyers.

# Maserati# Maserati GranTurismo# GranTurismo# Maserati GranTurismo India Launch# Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Maserati has officially introduced the Grecale SUV in India. With two new dealer touchpoints, the Grecale is expected to bring sales figures the Italian marque missed out on. Deliveries are readily available, while an electric version to soon follow.
    Maserati Grecale Makes India Debut; Prices Start at Rs 1.31 crore
  • These two special editions of the MC20 supercar are limited to just 20 units each.
    Maserati Unveils Limited Edition MC20 Icona And Leggenda
  • All-electric derivative of the recently unveiled GranCabrio arrives with a tri-motor all-wheel drive powertrain with up to 447 km of driving range.
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Is A 818 bhp All-Electric GT Convertible
  • The GranCabrio gets a retractable fabric roof which can be opened and closed at speeds of up to 50 kmph.
    New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
  • The MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” turns the mid-engine sportscar into a work of art featuring a unique geometric pattern livery.
    Maserati Fuoriserie Unveils One-Off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte”

Latest Reviews

  • Chinese brand revives Italian brand with heavyweight power cruiser with 997 cc v-twin engine.
    Morbidelli C1002V Cruiser Unveiled
  • Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.
    New Maserati GranTurismo India Launch On August 30
  • Initially available only in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Freedom 125 will soon be introduced in other states closer to India's 77th Independence Day.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle To Go On Sale In 77 Cities By August 15
  • The combustion engine version of the Curvv is set to be launched after the Curvv EV that goes on sale on August 7
    Tata Curvv Spotted Ahead Of Launch: First Pictures Of Coupe-SUV In Red
  • The updated Yezdi Adventure is likely to get both cosmetic and mechanical changes, with the engine expected to get significantly updated.
    Updated Yezdi Adventure Teased
  • The supercar will be powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a V8 engine with a couple of electric motors
    Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Make Its World Premiere On August 16
  • Turns out it is the second time the manufacturer has recalled the motorcycle for the same issue.
    About 25,000 BMW R 1300 GS’ Recalled Over Faulty Starter Relay
  • Maserati has officially introduced the Grecale SUV in India. With two new dealer touchpoints, the Grecale is expected to bring sales figures the Italian marque missed out on. Deliveries are readily available, while an electric version to soon follow.
    Maserati Grecale Makes India Debut; Prices Start at Rs 1.31 crore
  • Named the Ferrari Approved Certification program, the initiative was announced globally in October 2023
    Ferrari Introduces 'Approved Certification' Pre-Owned Supercar Business In India
  • The latest teaser image of the Thar Roxx confirms that it will feature a panoramic sunroof
    Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof

Popular Maserati Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved