Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Is A 818 bhp All-Electric GT Convertible

All-electric derivative of the recently unveiled GranCabrio arrives with a tri-motor all-wheel drive powertrain with up to 447 km of driving range.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • All-electric GranCabrio Folgore develops up to 818 bhp and 1350 Nm
  • Offers a claimed range of up to 447 km on a single charge
  • Is the most powerful and quickest variant of the GranCabrio range

Maserati unveiled the all-new GranCabrio in February this year and hot on its heels arrives the GranCabrio Folgore – its all-electric derivative. As seen with the new GranTurismo, the GranCabrio Folgore looks identical on the surface to its petrol-powered sibling with key differences coming down to the choice of Folgore-specific alloy wheels and the Folgore badging on the fenders.

 

Also read: New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
 

The cabin design too remains unchanged from the petrol GranCabrio replete with the dual 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and 8.8-inch comfort display housed on the centre console. A 12.2-inch full digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering while a circular digital display sits atop the centre console that replaces the iconic analogue clock. The display is configurable to display a variety of data from smartphone-based notifications to a G-force meter, stopwatch and clock.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Maserati Quattroporte Confirmed For 2028 Debut; New Large Electric SUV Due In 2027

 

The Folgore also retains the petrol GranCabrio’s 2+2 seating arrangement. As on the petrol GranCabrio the folding soft-top can be operated at speeds of up to 50 kmph and takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close.

The EV is also the quickest and most powerful derivative of Maserati’s drop-top Grand Tourer featuring a tri-motor all-wheel drive powertrain pushing out a massive 818 bhp and 1350 Nm with boost mode activated. Power is capped at 751 bhp in normal driving. These figures also translate to some scintillating performance numbers for this 2,340 kg convertible with the 0-100 kmph sprint dusted in a claimed 2.8 seconds and a sub 10 second 0-200 kmph time. The most powerful petrol GranCabrio in comparison develops 535 bhp and 650 Nm and has a 0-100 kmph time of 3.6 seconds.

 

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024

 

Top speed of the GranCabrio Folgore stands at 290 kmph – down from the petrol model’s 316 kmph. Stopping power comes with six-piston Brembo brakes up front and four-piston Brembo brakes at the rear. Adaptive air suspension is standard.

 

The GranCabrio Folgore comes with four drive modes – GT, Sport, Corsa and Max Range – that can be selected via a steering-mounted rotary controller. GT is the default mode and allows driver to access up to 80 per cent of the GranCabrio’s full power while Sport and Corsa are both aimed at sharpening the driving experience. Max Range as the name suggests is designed to maximise the vehicle’s range by capping top speed to 130 kmph, reducing the accelerator pedal response and limiting the power to the air-con system.

Both Sport and Corsa drive modes offer the option of Launch Control while the latter also offers two sub-settings – Max Boost to make use of the maximum amount of power or Endurance that is aimed at offering the best mix of power and range for prolonged track use.

 

The GranCabrio Folgore for now lacks any direct rivals. Expect the GranCabrio Folgore to make its way to India in the coming months. Maserati has already confirmed the launch of the petrol GranCabrio and GranTurismo as well as the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore for the Indian market.

