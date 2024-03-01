Login

New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon

The GranCabrio gets a retractable fabric roof which can be opened and closed at speeds of up to 50 kmph.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Carries over most of the GranTurismo's design and styling cues.
  • The retractable roof can be operated via touchscreen and can be opened in 14 seconds and closed in 16 seconds.
  • Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that churns out 535 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque.

Maserati has unveiled the new-generation GranCabrio, its new convertible sports car. Essentially the open-top version of the GranTurismo, the GranCabrio retains many of its design elements and has the same interior layout. With the GranTurismo slated to be introduced in the Indian market this year, our sources tell us that the brand will open bookings for the new GranCabrio in India by around May-June 2024, which is when its price will also be announced.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Maserati Quattroporte Confirmed For 2028 Debut; New Large Electric SUV Due In 2027

Maserati will offer six exterior colour options with the GranCabrio.

 

Visually, the GranCabrio gets the same cosmetic features as the GranTurismo, sporting the same headlights, grille and air intakes. The sports car is low-slung, with an elongated bonnet with air vents. With the addition of a retractable fabric roof, the car is 100 kg heavier than the GranTurismo. The roof can be operated via the central touchscreen system and can be opened in 14 seconds and closed in 16 seconds, at speeds of up to 50 kmph. The roof can be had in five different colours. While the car can be had in one of six exterior colours, a new range of 26 special shades and the option to customise the car with exclusive materials will be available as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation program.

 

The Maserati GranCabrio gets the same interior layout as the GranTurismo

 

The GranCabrio’s interior consists of two touchscreen displays, one for the climate control, and the other which serves as the central infotainment display. The car also comes with a digital instruments display. To make the car more comfortable to drive top-down, it is also equipped with a neck warmer, with can be adjusted by the passenger to operate at three different intensity levels. Additionally, the car is also offered with a wind stopper as an optional extra, which can be installed behind the front seats to make it less windy for those sitting in the back seat. The GranCabrio also gets a Sonus faber sound system which can be had with either 13 speakers and 2D surround or with 16 speakers, with 2D and 3D surround sound. 

 

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024

The GranCabrio comes with four drive modes: Comfort, GT, Sport, and Corsa

 

As stated earlier, the vehicle is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that churns out 535 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. This enables the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and help it reach top speeds of up to 316 kmph. The GranCabrio comes with four drive modes: Comfort, GT, Sport, and Corsa. 

 

On its debut in India, the roadster's main rivals in the market will include the likes of the Mercedes-AMG SL55, Ferrari Roma, and the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

