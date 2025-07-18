HomeNews & Reviews
Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Tata Motors has rolled out 6 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV ever since its launch in 2021.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tata rolls out 6 lakh units of the Punch
  • It is offered in ICE, iCNG and EV forms
  • Punch accounts for 36 per cent of Tata’s PV sales

Tata Motors has announced achieving a production milestone for its entry-level passenger vehicle, the Tata Punch. Since its launch in October 2021, the company has manufactured 6 lakh units of the micro-SUV. The Punch has proven to be a key player in Tata’s lineup, offered in multiple powertrain options, including internal combustion engine (ICE), electric (EV), and iCNG variants. The production figures account for all derivatives of the model.  

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV: 10 Features That Are First For A Tata

 

Tata Punch EV 28

The Tata Punch recorded sales of 1 lakh units in August 2022, followed by 2 lakh units in May 2023. By December 2023, total sales had reached 3 lakh units, and this number soared to 4 lakh units by July 2024. The trend continued with 5 lakh units sold as of January 2025, and the most recent milestone of 6 lakh units was reached in July 2025. Tata Motors highlights that the Punch contributes to 36 per cent of the company’s total passenger vehicle sales and holds a 38 per cent market share in the sub-compact SUV segment for the fiscal year 2025.  
 
The carmaker also stated that 70 per cent of Punch owners are first-time car buyers. Among those who opted for the Punch EV, 25 per cent are women. In terms of regional sales, 42 per cent of Punch buyers come from Tier II cities, while Tier I and Tier III cities contribute 24 per cent and 34 per cent of the customer base, respectively.  

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh

13

As previously mentioned, the Tata Punch is available with multiple powertrain configurations. The ICE versions are equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an automated manual transmission. The bi-fuel CNG version uses the same engine, but when running on CNG, it produces a slightly lower output of 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of torque and is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.  
 
The electric version of the Punch comes with two powertrain options: a 60 kW motor combined with a 25 kWh battery, and a 90 kW motor paired with a 35 kWh battery pack. The smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 265 km on a single charge, while the bigger battery pack is claimed to be good for 365 km. 

 

Also Read: Long-Term Review: Tata Nexon EV LR Empowered+ 
 

Tata Punch EV 26

In terms of prices, the ICE variants of the Tata Punch are priced between Rs 6.20 lakh and Rs 12.01 lakh. The CNG versions fall within a range of Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 10.16 lakh. Prices for the Punch EV start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 14.44 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).  

